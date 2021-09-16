Génération Micros : les ordinateurs 8/16 bits.
Mort de Clive Sinclair, l'inventeur du ZX81 et du ZX Spectrum
Bon ça va parler aux vieux de la vieille, mais Sir Clive Sinclair s'est éteint à 81 ans.

Il est surtout connu pour être l'inventeur du ZX81 et du ZX Spectrum, bécanes sur lesquelles nombre de développeurs actuels ont fait leurs armes.



RIP.
ajouter une source - https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2021/sep/16/home-computing-pioneer-sir-clive-sinclair-dies-aged-81
    posted the 09/16/2021 at 07:06 PM by jedi
    comments (1)
    minbox posted the 09/16/2021 at 07:25 PM
    R.I.P.
