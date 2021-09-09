1 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 15,610 (2,804,231)2 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 15,592 (4,025,525)3 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 14,229 (2,167,282)4 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 10,307 (2,358,861)5 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 9,697 (4,407,632)6 [PS4] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon (Aniplex, 08/26/21) – 7,393 (74,110)7 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 7,829 (872,702)8 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 7,764 (4,128,200)9 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 5,824 (788,500)10 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 5,739 (1,982,289)1 Switch – 49,854 (17,009,507)2 PlayStation 5 – 15,580 (847,421)3 Switch Lite – 11,088 (4,042,039)4 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,495 (165,235)5 PlayStation 4 – 1,431 (7,807,422)6 Xbox Series S – 1,346 (27,701)7 Xbox Series X – 1,259 (58,200)8 New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 746 (1,172,051): aucune nouveauté (mais cela devient une habitude)2021: 2 titres2020: 2 titres2019: 2 titres2018: 3 titres2017: 1 titre