SOFTWARE
1 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 15,610 (2,804,231)
2 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 15,592 (4,025,525)
3 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 14,229 (2,167,282)
4 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 10,307 (2,358,861)
5 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 9,697 (4,407,632)
6 [PS4] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon (Aniplex, 08/26/21) – 7,393 (74,110)
7 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 7,829 (872,702)
8 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 7,764 (4,128,200)
9 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 5,824 (788,500)
10 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 5,739 (1,982,289)
HARDWARE
1 Switch – 49,854 (17,009,507)
2 PlayStation 5 – 15,580 (847,421)
3 Switch Lite – 11,088 (4,042,039)
4 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,495 (165,235)
5 PlayStation 4 – 1,431 (7,807,422)
6 Xbox Series S – 1,346 (27,701)
7 Xbox Series X – 1,259 (58,200)
8 New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 746 (1,172,051)
En attendant la sortie du prochain Matrix, voilà le top japon avec la tristesse de dire que sur les 10 jeux du Top, on a:
-Primo
: aucune nouveauté (mais cela devient une habitude)
-Et deuxio:
2021: 2 titres
2020: 2 titres
2019: 2 titres
2018: 3 titres
2017: 1 titre
-Résumio le marché du Jeux vidéo Japonais c'est la totale Morosité!
Ca arrive la semaine prochaine avec Tales of qui va prendre la première place et wario ware derrière.
Le Top Japon depuis quelques années devrait s'appeler le Top tristesse