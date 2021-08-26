¯\_(ツ)_/¯
all
Hommage interactif à Martin Luther King par Time Studios


Commémorez la vie et l'œuvre de Martin Luther King dans une expérience interactive inédite, présentée par TIME Studios. fn.gg/DC63
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/fortnite-la-marche-dans-le-temps-lhommage-a-martin-luther-king/
    posted the 08/26/2021 at 05:30 PM by suzukube
    comments (4)
    skuldleif posted the 08/26/2021 at 05:34 PM
    what the fouk
    princedupersil01 posted the 08/26/2021 at 06:36 PM
    qu'est ce qu'on s'en fout
    lovebeliever posted the 08/26/2021 at 06:39 PM
    Il doit se retourner dans sa tombe en vue de la situation au US
    suzukube posted the 08/26/2021 at 06:53 PM
    lovebeliever Ah ça... Ca montre bien que tous droits acquis, et faut se battre pour les garder. La situation s'est dégradée au fur et à mesure... Merci pour ton commentaire bienveillant !

    skuldleif Ah ah, c'est juste The Time qui cherchait un support pour faire un hommage interactif à Martin Luther King. J'aime bien cette collaboration, un peu de culture dans un média qui se dit culturel, c'est top. Merci Epic Games de faire le jeu vidéo aller au-delà du jeu vidéo, c'est pour ça que je les kiffe tant ^^ !
