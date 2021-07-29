profile
Stray
Un peu eud gameplay
https://youtu.be/hrdf44z4VWo
    posted the 07/29/2021 at 08:36 PM by wolfheart
    leonr4 posted the 07/29/2021 at 08:39 PM
    https://live.staticflickr.com/65535/51342630672_61c26f2fb5_h.jpg
    https://live.staticflickr.com/65535/51344091514_0ed200203d_h.jpg
    shinz0 posted the 07/29/2021 at 08:48 PM
    youb59 posted the 07/29/2021 at 08:54 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T_chVAZqLKw&ab_channel=YouTube
    minbox posted the 07/29/2021 at 08:55 PM
    Ce jeu c’est day one en ce qui me concerne
    cail2 posted the 07/29/2021 at 08:57 PM
    Ouais ce sera probablement day one aussi.
    naoshige11 posted the 07/29/2021 at 08:58 PM
    Mais c'est trop bien !!
    midomashakil posted the 07/29/2021 at 09:00 PM
    et comme tjr le jeux a été reporté en 2022
    bladagun posted the 07/29/2021 at 09:16 PM
    Trop choumi, day one direct
    guyllan posted the 07/29/2021 at 09:39 PM
    En fait, c'est une vision alternative de Ratchet and Clank.
    innelan posted the 07/29/2021 at 09:50 PM
    Je prie pour qu'il soit en physique celui la, auquel cas c'est dayone.
    ioop posted the 07/29/2021 at 09:55 PM
    j'aime pas les chats
    cladstrife59 posted the 07/29/2021 at 10:08 PM
    midomashakil c'est officiel le report ?
    Je l'attendais pour cette année.

    Sinon la séquence de gameplay est excellente, ça sera du day one aussi.
    bogsnake posted the 07/29/2021 at 10:20 PM
    C'est mieux que ce que j'envisageais niveau gameplay et donc day One aussi pour moi
    tylercross posted the 07/29/2021 at 10:21 PM
    cladstrife59
    Cest indiqué en fin de trailer : early 2022 ... donc 1er trimestre 2022 potentiel.

    Dans tous les cas day one pour moi.
    midomashakil posted the 07/29/2021 at 10:56 PM
    cladstrife59 oui c'est officiel
