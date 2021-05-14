profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
obi69
obi69
obi69 > blog
Jason Shreier : le détail du contenu de son dernier livre


Dispo pour le moment qu'en anglais, mais ça a l'air très intéressant !

Twitter - https://twitter.com/jasonschreier
    tags : jeux vidéo studios livre jason shreier press reset crunch
    posted the 05/14/2021 at 05:40 PM by obi69
    comments (8)
    potion2swag posted the 05/14/2021 at 05:43 PM
    Ca a l'air top :O
    shigerumawa posted the 05/14/2021 at 05:56 PM
    oulà tous ces mystères non résolus du jeu vidéo, c'est le Pierre Bellemare du jeu vidéo ici..
    birmou posted the 05/14/2021 at 06:02 PM
    J'espère qu'il sera rapidement traduit en français. J'ai déjà le premier il est vraiment bien.
    altendorf posted the 05/14/2021 at 06:13 PM
    La plupart des sujets du livre ont déjà été traité en vrai, curieux de savoir s'il y a vraiment du nouveau ou si c'est du juste du rework avec sa plume
    ootaniisensei posted the 05/14/2021 at 06:14 PM
    birmou ça va arriver chez Mana Book
    birmou posted the 05/14/2021 at 06:29 PM
    ootaniisensei Nickel merci.
    apollokami posted the 05/14/2021 at 06:30 PM
    Il est aussi dispo sur Audible en anglais pour les intéressés.
