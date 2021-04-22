profile
Returnal
name : Returnal
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Housemarque
genre : action
Returnal
Returnal: 40 mins en FR avec Exserv
Perso j'ai juste regardé un petit bout et la fin pour avoir son avis (évidement il kiffe), mais pour ceux que ça intéressent ou les sceptiques:

    posted the 04/22/2021 at 03:09 PM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    serve posted the 04/22/2021 at 03:12 PM
    Shanks tu as aussi reçu le jeu pour un test ?
    kujotaro posted the 04/22/2021 at 03:15 PM
    Aucun doute sur ce jeu. Il va être incroyable. Un OVNI qui sera adoré par certains et détesté par d'autres.
