name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
obi69
obi69
articles : 453
visites since opening : 556164
There is no game : wrong dimension - petit let's play
Petit craquage en stream live sur ce jeu d'énigme rappelant la belle époque du Point And Click !

La chaine - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLUURh8_xjNoeDMfqveZIw
    tags : point and click let's play gameforever twinsen threepwood there is no game : wrong dimension
    posted the 04/19/2021 at 05:55 PM by obi69
    comments (1)
    alucardk posted the 04/19/2021 at 05:57 PM
    très très bon jeu, du début jusqu'à la dernière seconde.
