Pensez-vous qu'il vont en sortir une rose?
La gamme d’accessoires Xbox s’élargit un peu plus en accueillant dans la famille deux nouvelles manettes Xbox Series. Il s’agit de la Electric Volt et de la Daystrike Camo... .. .

    tags :
    posted the 03/27/2021 at 02:34 PM by elliot
    elliot posted the 03/27/2021 at 02:36 PM
    Désolé, j'ai fait l'image trop grande... .. .
    clic droit afficher l'image
    aros posted the 03/27/2021 at 02:40 PM
    Pourquoi une rose et pas les couleurs de l'arc-en-ciel ? Tu le vois bien, ils tout à fait dans cette dynamique
    coldy posted the 03/27/2021 at 03:02 PM
    Version Minecraft un jour c'est sur en tout cas comme Sony avec Spider-Man
    elliot posted the 03/27/2021 at 03:29 PM
    Aros Coldy avec l'image entière, ma question vous parait-elle plus légitime ?
    coldy posted the 03/27/2021 at 03:32 PM
    elliot Oui, sauf que Tails est Orange pas gilet jaune flashy
    aros posted the 03/27/2021 at 03:33 PM
    Les manettes sont trop colorées, des pointes de noir ça et là et le rendu aurait été classe.

    elliot
    Le pauvre Tails, il est pas vert pomme que je sache
