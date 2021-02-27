profile
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Henry Cavill tease un projet Mass Effect !
La rumeur est en train de se répandre comme une trainée de poudre : Henry Cavill bosserait sur un projet... Mass Effect !



Tout a commencé il y a 3 jours avec cette photo posté par l'acteur et un mystérieux message :



Secret project? Or just a handful of paper with random words on it.... Guess you'll have to wait and see. Happy hump day all.


On peut voir que pas mal de feuilles de scripts étaient sur la photo, mais toutes floutées, avec un logiciel spécial.

Le site Gamepressure a alors utilisé un logiciel spécial pour déflouté le script au premier plan et le résultat est sans appel : on y retrouve les termes "Cerberus", "Reaper", "Geth" et "Tali'Zorah".

Apparemment, Cavill lisait un résumé présent sur le wikipedia de Mass Effect 3 :

"Following the events on Tuchanka and a failed coup by Cerberus to take over the Citadel, the quarians offer their support to the Alliance if Shepard helps them reclaim their homeworld, Rannoch, from the geth. Assisted by a quarian, either Tali'Zorah or Admiral Daro'Xen, Shepard boards a geth dreadnought and rescues a captive geth unit, either Legion or a facsimile occupied by a geth virtual intelligence (VI), then disables the Reaper control signal over the geth."




Alors? Série? Film? Doublage du nouveau jeu? Hypetrain?
Gameforever.fr - https://www.gameforever.fr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=44614#44614
    tags : mass effect henry cavill
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/27/2021 at 05:53 PM by obi69
    comments (1)
    darkxehanort94 posted the 02/27/2021 at 05:57 PM
    C'est trouble tout ça.
