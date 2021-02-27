Secret project? Or just a handful of paper with random words on it.... Guess you'll have to wait and see. Happy hump day all.

"Following the events on Tuchanka and a failed coup by Cerberus to take over the Citadel, the quarians offer their support to the Alliance if Shepard helps them reclaim their homeworld, Rannoch, from the geth. Assisted by a quarian, either Tali'Zorah or Admiral Daro'Xen, Shepard boards a geth dreadnought and rescues a captive geth unit, either Legion or a facsimile occupied by a geth virtual intelligence (VI), then disables the Reaper control signal over the geth."

Tout a commencé il y a 3 jours avec cette photo posté par l'acteur et un mystérieux message :On peut voir que pas mal de feuilles de scripts étaient sur la photo, mais toutes floutées, avec un logiciel spécial.Le sitea alors utilisé un logiciel spécial pour déflouté le script au premier plan et le résultat est sans appel : on y retrouve les termes "Cerberus", "Reaper", "Geth" et "Tali'Zorah".Apparemment, Cavill lisait un résumé présent sur le wikipedia de Mass Effect 3 :Alors? Série? Film? Doublage du nouveau jeu? Hypetrain?