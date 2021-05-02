profile
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
obi69
obi69
Golden Eye Remake : VGN s'est amusé à taper un test





VGN S'est amusé à taper un Test :
https://www.videogameschronicle.com/reviews/goldeneye-007-hd-remaster-xbox/


Photo de la Team chargé de Remake avorté, 2008.
Gameforever.fr - https://www.gameforever.fr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=44031#44031
    cail2, gankutsuou
    posted the 02/05/2021 at 05:57 PM by obi69
    midomashakil posted the 02/05/2021 at 06:07 PM
    que des souvenirs
    mtkaragorn posted the 02/05/2021 at 06:11 PM
    Je l’ai testé cet après-midi et midi et que c’est bon de rejouer à ce jeu avec une jouabilité adaptée au pad 360
