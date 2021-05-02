profile
Darq va aussi débarquer sur Switch


Le jeu va donc être disponible sur toutes les plate-formes : quel succès ! Je vous le conseille vivement !

➡️ Voir les avis sur Darq :
https://www.gameforever.fr/darq-11703.php
Darq - https://www.gameforever.fr/darq-11703.php
    posted the 02/05/2021 at 06:11 AM by obi69
    comments (6)
    gunstarred posted the 02/05/2021 at 06:51 AM
    [img=600]lien img[/img]
    obi69 posted the 02/05/2021 at 07:24 AM
    gunstarred merci. La flemme ce matin...
    gunstarred posted the 02/05/2021 at 07:29 AM
    obi69 tkt pas de soucis.
    gunstarred posted the 02/05/2021 at 07:33 AM
    obi69 Si ça te dit je peux te faire un roman rien quand t'informant comment mettre une ou plusieurs images sur Gamekyo. ^^
    obi69 posted the 02/05/2021 at 07:39 AM
    gunstarred trop ma tête dans la brouillard ce matin.une autre fois
    gunstarred posted the 02/05/2021 at 07:43 AM
    obi69
