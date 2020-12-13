profile
suzukube
all
Les hikikomoris au Japon
Petite vidéo sympa sur les 引きこもり au Japon

    posted the 12/13/2020 at 07:26 PM by suzukube
    comments (5)
    axlenz posted the 12/13/2020 at 07:44 PM
    On dirait les Pro-S du site


    zekk posted the 12/13/2020 at 07:59 PM
    axlenz ?
    axlenz posted the 12/13/2020 at 08:10 PM
    zekk je déconne! Je suis d'humeur taquin depuis ce matin! J'espérais me faire incendier mais ça marche pas
    burningcrimson posted the 12/13/2020 at 08:41 PM
    Axlenz
    zekk posted the 12/13/2020 at 08:43 PM
    axlenz c'est un peu trop gros va plutôt dire qu'Horizon n'a pas d'âme ^^
