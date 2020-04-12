profile
[Trailer] Chrono Odyssey
MMORPG sud-coréen prévu pour 2022 sur consoles next gen, PC et smartphones.

FF16 en PLS.
Spoiler :
Bon après ça reste un mmo coréen osef.
    destati posted the 12/04/2020 at 11:59 PM
    Une dinguerie ! Presque dommage que ce soit un MMO et pas un A-RPG !
    51love posted the 12/05/2020 at 12:20 AM
    L'ambiance est top.

    Et visuellement c'est impressionnant, à voir si le jeu final ressemble réellement à ça, ça serait dev par un grand studio de renom, on nous expliquerait à quel point il domine l'industrie suite à une présentation pareil
    choroq posted the 12/05/2020 at 12:23 AM
    Clair que visuellement, rien a envier, presque un film, maintenant faut voir le reste, mmo c'est dommage.
    tolgafury posted the 12/05/2020 at 12:33 AM
    MMO Dommage.
    kuroni posted the 12/05/2020 at 12:51 AM
    51love Mais comme c'est un MMO Coréen et qu'on sait tous comment ça finit, en general, personne n'est assez con pour le dire.
