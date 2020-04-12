accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
lamap
> blog
[Trailer] Chrono Odyssey
MMORPG sud-coréen prévu pour 2022 sur consoles next gen, PC et smartphones.
FF16 en PLS.
Spoiler :
Bon après ça reste un mmo coréen osef.
posted the 12/04/2020 at 11:43 PM by
lamap
destati
posted
the 12/04/2020 at 11:59 PM
Une dinguerie ! Presque dommage que ce soit un MMO et pas un A-RPG !
51love
posted
the 12/05/2020 at 12:20 AM
L'ambiance est top.
Et visuellement c'est impressionnant, à voir si le jeu final ressemble réellement à ça, ça serait dev par un grand studio de renom, on nous expliquerait à quel point il domine l'industrie suite à une présentation pareil
choroq
posted
the 12/05/2020 at 12:23 AM
Clair que visuellement, rien a envier, presque un film, maintenant faut voir le reste, mmo c'est dommage.
tolgafury
posted
the 12/05/2020 at 12:33 AM
MMO
Dommage.
kuroni
posted
the 12/05/2020 at 12:51 AM
51love
Mais comme c'est un MMO Coréen et qu'on sait tous comment ça finit, en general, personne n'est assez con pour le dire.
Et visuellement c'est impressionnant, à voir si le jeu final ressemble réellement à ça, ça serait dev par un grand studio de renom, on nous expliquerait à quel point il domine l'industrie suite à une présentation pareil