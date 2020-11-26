accueil
profile
profile
> blog
Pokemon 25th anniversary - Des annonces en 2021
C'est à l'occasion de la parade annuelle de Thanksgiving à New York que Pokémon Company semble teaser officiellement le 25e anniversaire de la franchise Pokémon.
Pas plus d'information, on devrait avoir des annonces au plus tôt début 2021 je pense.
Nintendo Everything
-
https://nintendoeverything.com/pokemon-25th-anniversary-logo-revealed-sharing-news-about-very-special-upcoming-celebration-soon/
tags :
pokemon
pikachu
game freak
pokemon company
pokemon 25th anniversary
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/26/2020 at 04:02 PM by
masharu
comments (
13
)
i8
posted
the 11/26/2020 at 04:04 PM
Oh non le retour du sel...
zekk
posted
the 11/26/2020 at 04:09 PM
je sens bien un pikachu 2 et un le fameux remake
xenofamicom
posted
the 11/26/2020 at 04:10 PM
Remake alert - Remake alert - Remake alert - Remake alert - Remake alert - Remake alert - Remake alert - Remake alert - Remake alert - Remake alert - Remake alert - du p
gnon trop facilement gagné - Remake alert - Remake alert - Remake alert - Remake alert - Remake alert - Remake alert - Remake alert - Remake alert - la switch va rester numéro 1 au japon - Remake alert - Remake alert - Remake alert - Remake alert - Remake alert - Remake alert - Remake alert - Remake alert
eldrick
posted
the 11/26/2020 at 04:11 PM
Le remake du remake de red and blue avec l'excellent moteur de sword and shield ?
wickette
posted
the 11/26/2020 at 04:15 PM
la gen 4 diamant/perle.
Maintenant à voir niveau engines, ambitions..mais je reste très sceptique.
ratchet
posted
the 11/26/2020 at 04:17 PM
Soit un remake de Diamant / Perle soit la fameuse "compile" sur Switch.
Dans tout les cas je vais être comme un malade en fin d'année prochaine si en plus il y a BOTW2
leonsilverburg
posted
the 11/26/2020 at 04:23 PM
ça sent bon cette fois-ci le remake de la 4G ou du Pokemon Let's GO 2G !
kikoo31
posted
the 11/26/2020 at 04:33 PM
Remake 4G, il serait enfin temps !
micablo
posted
the 11/26/2020 at 04:39 PM
eldrick
Du coup tu parles d'un remake de rouge feu ou de lets go?
sonilka
posted
the 11/26/2020 at 04:51 PM
kikoo31
je ne sais pas si on peut dire qu'il est temps. Vu le niveau des productions de GF depuis la 5G, avec une pente toujours plus descendante à chaque nouveau jeu, on pourra s'estimer heureux si la 4G n'est pas complètement souillée dans un hypothétique remake.
sora78
posted
the 11/26/2020 at 04:54 PM
Quoi y en a vraiment qui pensent que Nintendo ne va pas communiquer sur au moins 3 jeu pokémon l'an prochain ?
neoaxle
posted
the 11/26/2020 at 04:54 PM
Eldrick
Wickette
Gamefreak et ambition sont homonymes.
neoaxle
posted
the 11/26/2020 at 04:55 PM
Sonilka
Tu dis ça mais je ne sais pas pourquoi mais je sens qu'elle va être bien pourrie.
Sora78
