all
Coucou de Twitch ! [Genshin Impact]
J'avais envie de tester la nouvelle fonctionnalité de streamer depuis Twitch sur Gamekyo !

    posted the 10/30/2020 at 06:23 PM by suzukube
    suzukube posted the 10/30/2020 at 06:24 PM
    Oh ça marche ! La surprise.
    sonilka posted the 10/30/2020 at 06:26 PM
    Ce BG pour le bras de micro, demande à la commu' GK de se cotiser
    supatony posted the 10/30/2020 at 06:27 PM
    Salut
    supatony posted the 10/30/2020 at 06:28 PM
    Pour Genshin Impact, j'aimerai bien les tester, mais tu joues à la version sur mobile parfois ?
    finalyoz posted the 10/30/2020 at 07:02 PM
    Classe !
    ravyxxs posted the 10/30/2020 at 08:26 PM
    C’est bien on va voir ta tête plus souvent en plein écran 55 pouces
