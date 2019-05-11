vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 43 / 2019
TOUS


1) Call Of Duty : Modern Warfare (PS4) / Nouveau
2) Call Of Duty : Modern Warfare (XOne) / Nouveau
3) FIFA 2020 (PS4) / -2
4) Rinf Fit Adventure (Switch) / -2
5) Call Of Duty : Modern Warfare – Édition Dark (PS4) / Nouveau


PS4
Call Of Duty : Modern Warfare
FIFA 20
Call Of Duty : Modern Warfare – Édition Dark

XOne
Call Of Duty : Modern Warfare
FIFA 20
Call Of Duty : Modern Warfare – Édition Dark

Switch
Ring Fit Adventure
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
The Legend Of Zelda: Link's Awakening

PC
Farming Simulator 19 – Édition Platinum
Les Sims 4 – Édition Standard
Farming Simulator 19 – Extension Platinum

S.E.L.L.
    posted the 11/05/2019 at 10:05 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    axlenz posted the 11/05/2019 at 10:44 AM
    Nicolasgourry , la semaine 43 c'est la semaine allant de quand à quand ?
    arrrghl posted the 11/05/2019 at 10:45 AM
    axlenz posted the 11/05/2019 at 10:55 AM
    Nicolasgourry ! c'est bon j'ai déjà trouvé ma réponse sur JVC
    aros posted the 11/05/2019 at 11:03 AM
    arrrghl
    Oui, c'est assez fou compte tenu des sorties de qualités... Luigi's Mansion 3 reviendra je pense pour les fêtes de Noël, ça me paraît évident, enfin j'espère. Certes Pokémon arrive, mais tout d'même.
    D'ailleurs ça me rappelle qu'il arrive dans quelques jours, si ce n'est moins
    axlenz posted the 11/05/2019 at 11:27 AM
    aros Normal que Luigi's Mansion n'apparaissent pas dans ce top! La semaine 43 c'est la semaine du 21 au 27 octobre ( donc LM3 n'est pas encore sortie ) ! Le top de la semaine 44 tu verras à coup sûre LM3 dans le top
