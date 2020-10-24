profile
LAST CAMPFIRE : je stream


Hello,

Si ça dit aux gens, (et éternels silencieux), je vais steamer av micro ds quelques instants avec Last Campfire, d'Hello games.

https://www.twitch.tv/twinsengameforever
Twinsen gameforever - https://www.twitch.tv/twinsengameforever
    posted the 10/24/2020 at 12:10 PM by obi69
    comments (1)
    ioop posted the 10/24/2020 at 12:13 PM
    Shanks as tu des news concernant l'intégration des lives Twitch sur des articles GK comme c'est HS depuis plusieurs mois. Ça serait bien que pour la ps5, on peut partager nos lives sans devoir à demander aux gens de cliquer sur un lien.

    Ya pas une alternative sinon pour Twitch ??
