« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Square Enix
78
Likes
Likers
name : Square Enix
official website : http://www.square-enix-europe.com
profile
nicolasgourry
118
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3228
visites since opening : 4254574
nicolasgourry > blog
Rumeur / Tomb Raider : The Ultimate Experience





https://gamerant.com/tomb-raider-collection-rumor/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/10/2020 at 07:10 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    birmou posted the 07/10/2020 at 07:18 AM
    Faut bien financer la dernière ligne droite du développement de Avengers
    bobobiwan posted the 07/10/2020 at 07:26 AM
    What ? Mais c'est quoi, ça ? Genre TOUS les épisodes PS1, les remakes anniversaires, ainsi que les reboots ?
    Ça fait un gros bundle, si c'est ça, clairement !
    bobobiwan posted the 07/10/2020 at 07:27 AM
    Ah non, je viens de lire "greatest", donc ça parle des "meilleures aventures", donc seulement une sélection... A voir, mais du coup, je suis curieux (j'ai tellement aimé Rise of the Tomb Raider ! D'ailleurs, faut encore que je me fasse les deux suites)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre