Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
neptonic
neptonic
neptonic > blog
(UP) Amazon France liste Persona 5 sur PC
Atlus aurait changé d'avis ?




UP: démenti par SEGA

    posted the 04/15/2020 at 05:59 PM by neptonic
    comments (7)
    shinz0 posted the 04/15/2020 at 06:00 PM
    Mais toujours pas sur Xbox One et Switch
    liquidus posted the 04/15/2020 at 06:00 PM
    Sega a confirmé que c'est une erreur
    https://twitter.com/Wario64/status/1250483440081702913
    crys posted the 04/15/2020 at 06:00 PM
    venomsnake posted the 04/15/2020 at 06:01 PM
    c'est du troll les mecs http://www.jeuxvideo.com/forums/42-36-62731810-1-0-1-0-les-anti-s-sont-tellement-atteints.htm />
    apparement certains pro M se font chier
    neptonic posted the 04/15/2020 at 06:04 PM
    venomsnake sérieux ?
    venomsnake posted the 04/15/2020 at 06:05 PM
    neptonic oui et c'est confirmé que c'est ce trou du cul de diablo qui a fait ça , il est vraiment atteint ce mec une vraie salope
    neptonic posted the 04/15/2020 at 06:07 PM
    venomsnake le confinement n'aide pas sa maladie mentale
