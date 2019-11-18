profile
Jeux Vidéo
257
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
joueurn1
0
Like
Likers
joueurn1
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2
visites since opening : 1634
joueurn1 > blog
Half-Life: Alyx Officiel !
Voila tout juste annoncé sur le Twitter de Valve , Rendez vous donc jeudi pour le reveal !

https://twitter.com/valvesoftware/status/1196566870360387584
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/18/2019 at 11:43 PM by joueurn1
    comments (8)
    maxleresistant posted the 11/18/2019 at 11:45 PM
    évidemment qu'ils auraient pas mis un 3 dans le titre d'un jeu.
    Du coup, ça va faire tout drôle maintenant de voir les cochons voler.
    rendan posted the 11/18/2019 at 11:45 PM
    En VR c'est n'importe quoi
    solidfisher posted the 11/18/2019 at 11:46 PM
    génial, on a tous un casque VR à 500e et le pc qui va avec toute façon
    joueurn1 posted the 11/18/2019 at 11:47 PM
    maxleresistant Le numéro 3 n'existe absolument pas chez valve ils font tout pour l’éviter
    kuroni posted the 11/18/2019 at 11:49 PM
    OMG ! J'ai Ptdr en voyant un mec repondre au tweet avec la photo du Red Shirt Guy.



    Et fuck la VR.
    jenicris posted the 11/18/2019 at 11:50 PM
    VR donc sans moi.
    kinectical posted the 11/18/2019 at 11:55 PM
    VR .....VR......V.....R
    jenicris posted the 11/18/2019 at 11:58 PM
    shanks alors tu en penses quoi?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre