« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Nintendo
official website :
http://www.nintendo.fr
nicolasgourry
articles :
2815
visites since opening :
3533093
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Switch] Programme d'entraînement cérébral du Dr Kawashima / Date
Date de sortie : 3 janvier 2020
posted the 10/11/2019 at 12:11 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
9
)
mahatma
posted
the 10/11/2019 at 12:14 PM
le 03 janvier 2020.... Nintendo devrait le sortir en Decembre et profité de Noel.... Ca fait bien le jeu pour adulte qui accompagne la console et les jeux enfants/ et famille
nicolasgourry
posted
the 10/11/2019 at 12:20 PM
mahatma
Surtout que depuis Juin, ils ont une sortie par mois, sauf Décembre, alors que janvier 2020 ils ont déjà un jeu de prévu (Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore).
birmou
posted
the 10/11/2019 at 12:21 PM
mahatma
Au Japon il sort le 27 Décembre.
Mais oui Nintendo se montrent un peu trop confiant en Pokemon pour gerer la fin de l'année et l'avant Noël.
nicolasgourry
Oui mais même au Japon ils pouvaient le sortir une semaine plus tôt pour profiter de Noël.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 10/11/2019 at 12:21 PM
birmou
Nous sommes d'accord.
mahatma
posted
the 10/11/2019 at 12:22 PM
nicolasgourry
birmou
Ca me fait toujours rire les mecs en costume cravate qui font des mauvais choix dans le JV ^^
birmou
posted
the 10/11/2019 at 12:30 PM
mahatma
nicolasgourry
non mais le planning de sortie des jeux Switch il est décidé
comme ça
c'est pas possible autrement
Ça expliquerait beaucoup de choses
mahatma
posted
the 10/11/2019 at 12:33 PM
birmou
nicolasgourry
Y a aussi Bandai Namco, qui sort ses jeux de maniere ramdom, tu peux tomber sur une exclu ps4 ou switch ... juste comme ca sans aucune explication XD
gat
posted
the 10/11/2019 at 01:01 PM
birmou
Vu le carton de Let's Go et de Smash Bros l'an dernier, tu m'étonnes qu'ils le soient.
e3ologue
posted
the 10/11/2019 at 02:16 PM
J'ai toujours aimé ce genre de jeu de logique, mais ce qui m'a toujours bloqué à l'achat c'est le système de progression journalier.
