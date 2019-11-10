« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Nintendo
152
Likes
Likers
name : Nintendo
official website : http://www.nintendo.fr
profile
nicolasgourry
111
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2815
visites since opening : 3533093
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Programme d'entraînement cérébral du Dr Kawashima / Date


Date de sortie : 3 janvier 2020
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/11/2019 at 12:11 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (9)
    mahatma posted the 10/11/2019 at 12:14 PM
    le 03 janvier 2020.... Nintendo devrait le sortir en Decembre et profité de Noel.... Ca fait bien le jeu pour adulte qui accompagne la console et les jeux enfants/ et famille
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/11/2019 at 12:20 PM
    mahatma Surtout que depuis Juin, ils ont une sortie par mois, sauf Décembre, alors que janvier 2020 ils ont déjà un jeu de prévu (Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore).
    birmou posted the 10/11/2019 at 12:21 PM
    mahatma Au Japon il sort le 27 Décembre.

    Mais oui Nintendo se montrent un peu trop confiant en Pokemon pour gerer la fin de l'année et l'avant Noël.

    nicolasgourry Oui mais même au Japon ils pouvaient le sortir une semaine plus tôt pour profiter de Noël.
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/11/2019 at 12:21 PM
    birmou Nous sommes d'accord.
    mahatma posted the 10/11/2019 at 12:22 PM
    nicolasgourry birmou Ca me fait toujours rire les mecs en costume cravate qui font des mauvais choix dans le JV ^^
    birmou posted the 10/11/2019 at 12:30 PM
    mahatma nicolasgourry non mais le planning de sortie des jeux Switch il est décidé comme ça c'est pas possible autrement

    Ça expliquerait beaucoup de choses
    mahatma posted the 10/11/2019 at 12:33 PM
    birmou nicolasgourry Y a aussi Bandai Namco, qui sort ses jeux de maniere ramdom, tu peux tomber sur une exclu ps4 ou switch ... juste comme ca sans aucune explication XD
    gat posted the 10/11/2019 at 01:01 PM
    birmou Vu le carton de Let's Go et de Smash Bros l'an dernier, tu m'étonnes qu'ils le soient.
    e3ologue posted the 10/11/2019 at 02:16 PM
    J'ai toujours aimé ce genre de jeu de logique, mais ce qui m'a toujours bloqué à l'achat c'est le système de progression journalier.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre