- Hotline Miami Collection (dispo après le direct)
- Superhot (dispo après le direct)
- ORI AND THE BLIND FOREST (27 Septembre)
- Eastward (2020)(Chucklefish)
- Torchlight 2
- Freedom Finger
- Dungeon Defenders Awakened
- The Touryst
- Spellboy
- Spiritfarer
- Hypercharge: Unboxed
- Northgard
- Sparklite
- Trine 4
- Creature in the Well
- One Finger Death Punch 2
- Best Friend Forever
- Roki
- Risk of Rain 2
- Youropa
- Skater XL
- EarthNight
- Munchkin Quacked Quest
- Blasphemous
- Close to the Sun
- Cat Quest 2
- Phogs
- What The Golf
- Kine
