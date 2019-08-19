profile
all
[Spoiler alert !] Possible liste des jeux du Nintendo Nindies
- Hotline Miami Collection (dispo après le direct)
- Superhot (dispo après le direct)
- ORI AND THE BLIND FOREST (27 Septembre)
- Eastward (2020)(Chucklefish)
- Torchlight 2
- Freedom Finger
- Dungeon Defenders Awakened
- The Touryst
- Spellboy
- Spiritfarer
- Hypercharge: Unboxed
- Northgard
- Sparklite
- Trine 4
- Creature in the Well
- One Finger Death Punch 2
- Best Friend Forever
- Roki
- Risk of Rain 2
- Youropa
- Skater XL
- EarthNight
- Munchkin Quacked Quest
- Blasphemous
- Close to the Sun
- Cat Quest 2
- Phogs
- What The Golf
- Kine

https://twitter.com/NanaKarobiNIN/status/1163261417237155840?s=19
    comments (6)
    rbz posted the 08/19/2019 at 07:36 AM
    pas de cross code, sérieux Oo
    bon bah raf, ori je m'en cogne
    kiryukazuma posted the 08/19/2019 at 07:39 AM
    rbz C'est certainement fake, hyper étonné que cross code soit pas sorti encore ...
    serve posted the 08/19/2019 at 07:41 AM
    Skater XL oui bizarre le jeu est loin loin loin d'être fini il existe que une seul map un seul perso (Pas modifiable niveau tenu planche) le jeu est pas mal bug et la prochaine "grosse maj" c'est des tricks heureusement sur PC les mod (Via la communauté) ont débarqué pour faire des maps et tenu ou planche.
    rbz posted the 08/19/2019 at 07:45 AM
    kiryukazuma le mec est solo, il prend un peu de temps. mais j'ai vu dernièrement qu'il allait donner la date de sortie, pour ça que j'étais étonné de sa non présence dans cette liste
    kiryukazuma posted the 08/19/2019 at 07:49 AM
    rbz Non mais s'il y a bien un truc bidon et c'est toujours avec les fans de Nintendo, avant chaque direct y a des bouffoneries dans tous les sens sur internet ... ( et des fois des vérités), mais faut juste attendre ...
    wazaaabi posted the 08/19/2019 at 08:14 AM
    Une date pour Hollow knight 2 please
