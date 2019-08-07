profile
Crash Bandicoot et Wipeout dans Dreams PS4 !
Wow



    posted the 07/08/2019 at 10:54 AM by neptonic
    comments (6)
    guiguif posted the 07/08/2019 at 10:59 AM
    ça manque de polish le Crash mais stylé
    neptonic posted the 07/08/2019 at 11:06 AM
    C'est vraiment convaincant
    spilner posted the 07/08/2019 at 11:18 AM
    Bordel la c’est Ouf
    jisngo posted the 07/08/2019 at 11:19 AM
    Les poules qui attaquent Crash

    GG au créateur, qui va sûrement améliorer tout ça
    opthomas posted the 07/08/2019 at 11:44 AM
    Encore un videogames the games Fou de ce dire que Dreams ou Smash te propose tellement de jeu dans le jeu que tu sais plus ou en donner de la tête.
    leodiissey posted the 07/08/2019 at 11:59 AM
