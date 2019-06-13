« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Grandia HD
4
name : Grandia HD
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : GungHo Online Entertainment
developer : N.C
genre : RPG
other versions : PC -
Grandia HD Collection / Longue vidéo Gameplay


La première partie de la vidéo c'est Grandia HD, puis à partir de 7'35'' vous pouvez voir Grandia 2 HD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=48&v=638q-bDMh1I
    posted the 06/13/2019 at 08:14 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    lefab88 posted the 06/13/2019 at 08:23 AM
    guiguif posted the 06/13/2019 at 08:39 AM
    Honnêtement pour le premier je trouve pas ça beau, ils ont foutu un filtre de merde comme on en a 150 sur les emulateur pour tout lisser. J'espere qu'on pourra l'enlever.
    evilchris posted the 06/13/2019 at 08:59 AM
    guiguif perso moi qui n'aime pas trop les filtres je trouve que ça va perso jespère qu'on pourra choisir entre 4/3 et 16/9
    gamesebde3 posted the 06/13/2019 at 09:25 AM
    J'espère au moins un sous-titrage en français.
