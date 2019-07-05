CN Play
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
tuni
Rétro Xbox One 2 jeux
From Dust (d'Eric Chahi)
Costume Quest (de Double Fine)

Sont maintenant rétrocompatibles.
    posted the 05/07/2019 at 04:05 PM by tuni
    comments (3)
    cajp45 posted the 05/07/2019 at 04:06 PM
    Je croyais qu'ils étaient déjà retrocompatibles lol
    pxl posted the 05/07/2019 at 04:41 PM
    cajp45 Je crois qu'il n'y a que Costume Quest 2 qui est aussi sorti sur One, non ?
    cajp45 posted the 05/07/2019 at 04:55 PM
    pxl sans doute, et j'ai récemment joué à form dust mais ça devait être sur 360 et dans ma tête je l'ai associé à la one.
