CN Play
profile
Jeux Vidéo
254
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
tuni
84
Likes
Likers
tuni
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 721
visites since opening : 591877
tuni > blog
Nouveau Patch 4K pour un ancien jeu sur Xbox One X
Gearbox annonce fièrement l'arrivée aujourd'hui d'un patch 4K pour Bulletstorm Full Clip Edition sur Xbox One X!

Encore un ancien jeu de cette gen qui se fait patcher, pourvu que cela continue ^^
https://twitter.com/GearboxOfficial/status/1125732050634510336
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/07/2019 at 03:31 PM by tuni
    comments (9)
    warminos posted the 05/07/2019 at 04:07 PM
    Déjà patché sur ps4 Pro en 4K native, mais enfin bon c’est déjà pas mal
    tuni posted the 05/07/2019 at 04:13 PM
    warminos Oui mais quand le jeu est sorti la Xbox One X n'existait pas et la PS4 Pro si !
    warminos posted the 05/07/2019 at 04:15 PM
    tuni Je sais bien, je voulais surtout dire qu’ils ont pris leur temps
    tuni posted the 05/07/2019 at 04:25 PM
    warminos Mieux vaut tard que jamais, c'est la bonne période vu qu'on reparle du jeu avec sa sortie sur Switch
    bloodborne posted the 05/07/2019 at 04:28 PM
    Pendant ce temps aucune mise à jour d ancien jeux sur la pro genre killzone ou uncharted trilogie quelle gâchis
    gamerdome posted the 05/07/2019 at 04:28 PM
    Quand ils veulent pour un 2.
    tuni posted the 05/07/2019 at 04:33 PM
    bloodborne J'ai relancé Uncharted NDC récemment, ça reste une claque !
    warminos posted the 05/07/2019 at 04:49 PM
    tuni Oui c’est sûr c’est toujours ça
    turok posted the 05/07/2019 at 05:15 PM
    Moi je ne comprend pas pourquoi Rockstar ne font pas de patch 4k pour GTAV
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre