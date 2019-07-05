accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
84
tuni
tuni
> blog
Nouveau Patch 4K pour un ancien jeu sur Xbox One X
Gearbox annonce fièrement l'arrivée aujourd'hui d'un patch 4K pour Bulletstorm Full Clip Edition sur Xbox One X!
Encore un ancien jeu de cette gen qui se fait patcher, pourvu que cela continue ^^
https://twitter.com/GearboxOfficial/status/1125732050634510336
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/07/2019 at 03:31 PM by
tuni
comments (
9
)
warminos
posted
the 05/07/2019 at 04:07 PM
Déjà patché sur ps4 Pro en 4K native, mais enfin bon c’est déjà pas mal
tuni
posted
the 05/07/2019 at 04:13 PM
warminos
Oui mais quand le jeu est sorti la Xbox One X n'existait pas et la PS4 Pro si !
warminos
posted
the 05/07/2019 at 04:15 PM
tuni
Je sais bien, je voulais surtout dire qu’ils ont pris leur temps
tuni
posted
the 05/07/2019 at 04:25 PM
warminos
Mieux vaut tard que jamais, c'est la bonne période vu qu'on reparle du jeu avec sa sortie sur Switch
bloodborne
posted
the 05/07/2019 at 04:28 PM
Pendant ce temps aucune mise à jour d ancien jeux sur la pro genre killzone ou uncharted trilogie quelle gâchis
gamerdome
posted
the 05/07/2019 at 04:28 PM
Quand ils veulent pour un 2.
tuni
posted
the 05/07/2019 at 04:33 PM
bloodborne
J'ai relancé Uncharted NDC récemment, ça reste une claque !
warminos
posted
the 05/07/2019 at 04:49 PM
tuni
Oui c’est sûr c’est toujours ça
turok
posted
the 05/07/2019 at 05:15 PM
Moi je ne comprend pas pourquoi Rockstar ne font pas de patch 4k pour GTAV
