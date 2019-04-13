profile
Jeux Vidéo
251
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
plbs
3
Likes
Likers
plbs
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 17
visites since opening : 14919
plbs > blog
Montage du Nintendo Labo VR dans la joie et la bonne humeur !
Petite live aujourd'hui avec la sortie de Nintendo Labo Kit VR. Viendez nous rejoindre lors du montage et des premiers tests

https://www.twitch.tv/nintendotown
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/13/2019 at 01:36 PM by plbs
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre