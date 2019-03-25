Hello tout le monde!Comme vous le savez, en plus de Kyo,je participe depuis 3 ans à compléter à la base de données du site participatif gameforever, où on pose son avis, un peu comme sur Kyo, mais en 1200 caractères.Le problème, c'est que par nature, les membres n'écrivent que sur les jeux qu'ils achètent/jouent.Aussi, malgré près de 5500 jeux dans la base, il y a des manquements assez énormes et je fais donc un appel pour venir nous aider à completer la base!Voici la liste des jeux qu'on a déjà identifiés, mais vous vous en doutez, il en manque encore beaucoup!Si l'envie vous prend de venir participer et donner votre avis sur ces jeux, vous êtes les bienvenus!Blaster MasterDragon Quest IIDragon Quest IIIDragon Quest IVMother / Earthbound BeginningsNinja Gaiden II / Shadow Warriors IINinja Gaiden IIIAlex Kidd in the Shinobi WorldAlex Kidd : The Lost StarsDonkey Kong Land 2Donkey Kong Land 3Final Fantasy LegendFinal Fantasy Legend IIFinal Fantasy Legend IIIRescue of Princess BlobetteRolan's CurseRolan's Curse 2Super RC Pro-AMPhantasy Star 2Phantasy Star 3Phantasy Star 4Monster World 4Shining Force 2Shining in the DarknessCybernatorFinal Fantasy IVFinal Fantasy VBreath of FireBreath of Fire IIDragon Quest VLemmings 2The Lost Vikings 2The Magical Quest Starring Mickey MousePop'n Twin BeeSeiken Densetsu 3Breath of Fire IIIBreath of Fire IVColony WarsG-PoliceMedievilMedievil 2Megaman LegendsMegaman Legends 2Oddworld - L'exode d'AbeParasite Eve 2Star Wars - Dark ForcesTomb Raider 2Tomb Raider - Sur les traces de Lara CroftToshinden 3Valkyrie ProfileGrandiaRadiant SilvergunShining Force IIIShining Force III - Scenario 2Shining Force III - Scenario 3Holy Magic CenturyHybrid HeavenMario GolfMario PartyMario Party 2Mario Party 3Megaman 64Ogre Battle 64Turok 3Conker's Pocket TalesMario GolfMario TennisMetal Gear SolidPerfect DarkShantaeBlue StingerFighting Vipers 2Time StalkersCanis Canem Edit (Bully)God of War 2The GetawayHitman 2KillzoneTekken 5Tomb Raider - L'Ange des TénèbresTomb Raider AnniversaryZone of the EndersHaunting GroundXenosaga (toute la série)Odin SphereRogue GalaxyHack (1 à 3)1080 AvalancheBaten Kaitos OriginsMario Party 4Mario Party 6PN03OdamaWave Race - Blue StormWario WorldAmpedConker - Live and ReloadedCrazy Taxi 3Star Wars - Republic CommandoMario Party AdvanceMegaman Battle Network 2Megaman Battle Network 3Megaman Battle Network 4Mother 3Sonic Advance 3Wario Ware Twisted !Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles EdgeworthAnother Code : Mémoires doublesDragon Quest IXMario vs. Donkey Kong 2 : La Marche des MinisMetroid Prime PinballPokémon Noir / Blanc 2Prince of Persia: The Fallen KingProfesseur Layton et le Destin PerduProfesseur Layton et l'Appel du SpectreProject RubSonic Rush AdventureWario: Master of DisguiseBanjo Kazooie - Nuts & BoltsBorderlands 2 (+ PS3 - PC)Dead or Alive 4Far Cry 3 (+ PS3 - PC)Forza Motorsport 2Forza Motorsport 3Forza Motorsport 4Halo 3Halo 3 ODSTHalo 4Left 4 DeadLeft 4 Dead 2Max Payne 3Super Street Fighter 4 (+ PC - PS3)Viva PinataIlomiloDaxterDissidia 012Fat PrincessGod of War - Ghost of SpartaInvizimalsKillzone LiberationLocorocoLocoroco 2Lumines 2Motorstorm - Arctic EdgePatapon 2Patapon 3Resistance RetributionBoom Blox - Bash PartyBullyFire Emblem - Radiant DawnMario Party 9Nights - Journey of DreamsSkylandersSonic and the Secret RingsSonic and the Black KnightSonic ColorsTrauma Center 2nd OpinionWario Land - The Shake Dimensiondmc - Devil May Cry (+ Xbox 360)Dead Rising 2 (+ Xbox 360)Dragon Age 2 (+ Xbox 360)God of War AscensionInfamous 2Killzone 3Virtua Fighter 5 (+ Xbox 360)WipEout HD FuryNi No KuniDragon's CrownBravely SecondCode Name: S.T.E.A.M.Hey! PikminEver OasisMario & Luigi: Paper Jam BrosMiitopiaMonster Hunter 4 UltimatePhoenix Wright - Dual DestiniesPokémon Rubis Oméga et Saphir AlphaPokémon Ultra Soleil / Ultra LuneProfesseur Layton et le Masque des MiraclesProfesseur Layton et l'Héritage des AslantesYoshi's New IslandDai Gyakuten Saiban: Naruhodō Ryūnosuke no bōkenAssassin's Creed III - LiberationPlaystation All-Stars Batlle Royale (+ PS3)WipEout 2048Devil's ThirdPokkén TournamentSonic BoomSonic Lost WorldSplatoonCuphead (+XB1)Dead Rising 3Dead Rising 4 (+PS4, PC)Forza Horizon 2Forza Horizon 3Forza Motorsport 5Forza Motorsport 6Forza Motorsport 7Halo 5 GuardiansRyse - Son of RomeSea of ThievesTitanfallDestiny (+PS3, X360n XB1)Gran Turismo SportInfamous First LightInfamous Second SonNiohPersona 5Watch Dogs 2 (+XB1)WipEout Omega CollectionOdin sphere leifthrasirDragon's crown ProNi No Kuni IIBaldur's Gate II - Shadows of AmnBattlefield 1 (+PS4, XB1)Destiny 2 (+PS4, XB1)DOTA 2Dragon Age: Inquisition (+ PS4, XB1)Fallout 1Fallout 2Fallout New VegasFallout 4 (+XB1, PS4)Far Cry 4 (+ XB1, PS4)Far Cry Primal (+XB1, PS4)Far Cry 5 (+XB1, PS4)Fortnite (+XB1, PS4)League of LegendsPlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (+XB1)Rocket LeagueStar Wars Battlefront II (+XB1, PS4)SuperHotTom Clancy's The Division (+PS4, XB1)Pokkén Tournament DXPs4/One/PcKingdom ComeThe CouncilThe Walking Dead by telltale saison 3DONC VOILA, SI VOUS AVEZ FAIT UN OU PLUSIEURS DE CES JEUX, VOTRE AVIS ME SERAIT PRECIEUX !POUR VOUS INSCRIRE ET POSTER UN AVIS :