Hello tout le monde!
Comme vous le savez, en plus de Kyo,je participe depuis 3 ans à compléter à la base de données du site participatif gameforever, où on pose son avis, un peu comme sur Kyo, mais en 1200 caractères.
Le problème, c'est que par nature, les membres n'écrivent que sur les jeux qu'ils achètent/jouent.
Aussi, malgré près de 5500 jeux dans la base, il y a des manquements assez énormes et je fais donc un appel pour venir nous aider à completer la base!
Voici la liste des jeux qu'on a déjà identifiés, mais vous vous en doutez, il en manque encore beaucoup!
Si l'envie vous prend de venir participer et donner votre avis sur ces jeux, vous êtes les bienvenus!
Voici la liste de suggestions :
NES
Blaster Master
Dragon Quest II
Dragon Quest III
Dragon Quest IV
Mother / Earthbound Beginnings
Ninja Gaiden II / Shadow Warriors II
Ninja Gaiden III
Master System
Alex Kidd in the Shinobi World
Alex Kidd : The Lost Stars
Game Boy
Donkey Kong Land 2
Donkey Kong Land 3
Final Fantasy Legend
Final Fantasy Legend II
Final Fantasy Legend III
Rescue of Princess Blobette
Rolan's Curse
Rolan's Curse 2
Super RC Pro-AM
X
Megadrive
Phantasy Star 2
Phantasy Star 3
Phantasy Star 4
Monster World 4
Shining Force 2
Shining in the Darkness
SNES
Cybernator
Final Fantasy IV
Final Fantasy V
Breath of Fire
Breath of Fire II
Dragon Quest V
Lemmings 2
The Lost Vikings 2
The Magical Quest Starring Mickey Mouse
Pop'n Twin Bee
Seiken Densetsu 3
PS1
Breath of Fire III
Breath of Fire IV
Colony Wars
G-Police
Medievil
Medievil 2
Megaman Legends
Megaman Legends 2
Oddworld - L'exode d'Abe
Parasite Eve 2
Star Wars - Dark Forces
Tomb Raider 2
Tomb Raider - Sur les traces de Lara Croft
Toshinden 3
Valkyrie Profile
Saturn
Grandia
Radiant Silvergun
Shining Force III
Shining Force III - Scenario 2
Shining Force III - Scenario 3
Nintendo 64
Holy Magic Century
Hybrid Heaven
Mario Golf
Mario Party
Mario Party 2
Mario Party 3
Megaman 64
Ogre Battle 64
Turok 3
Game Boy Color
Conker's Pocket Tales
Mario Golf
Mario Tennis
Metal Gear Solid
Perfect Dark
Shantae
Dreamcast
Blue Stinger
Fighting Vipers 2
Time Stalkers
Playstation 2
Canis Canem Edit (Bully)
God of War 2
The Getaway
Hitman 2
Killzone
Tekken 5
Tomb Raider - L'Ange des Ténèbres
Tomb Raider Anniversary
Zone of the Enders
Haunting Ground
Xenosaga (toute la série)
Odin Sphere
Rogue Galaxy
Hack (1 à 3)
Game Cube
1080 Avalanche
Baten Kaitos Origins
Mario Party 4
Mario Party 6
PN03
Odama
Wave Race - Blue Storm
Wario World
XBOX
Amped
Conker - Live and Reloaded
Crazy Taxi 3
Star Wars - Republic Commando
Game Boy Advance
Mario Party Advance
Megaman Battle Network 2
Megaman Battle Network 3
Megaman Battle Network 4
Mother 3
Sonic Advance 3
Wario Ware Twisted !
Nintendo DS
Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth
Another Code : Mémoires doubles
Dragon Quest IX
Mario vs. Donkey Kong 2 : La Marche des Minis
Metroid Prime Pinball
Pokémon Noir / Blanc 2
Prince of Persia: The Fallen King
Professeur Layton et le Destin Perdu
Professeur Layton et l'Appel du Spectre
Project Rub
Sonic Rush Adventure
Wario: Master of Disguise
XBOX 360
Banjo Kazooie - Nuts & Bolts
Borderlands 2 (+ PS3 - PC)
Dead or Alive 4
Far Cry 3 (+ PS3 - PC)
Forza Motorsport 2
Forza Motorsport 3
Forza Motorsport 4
Halo 3
Halo 3 ODST
Halo 4
Left 4 Dead
Left 4 Dead 2
Max Payne 3
Super Street Fighter 4 (+ PC - PS3)
Viva Pinata
Ilomilo
PSP
Daxter
Dissidia 012
Fat Princess
God of War - Ghost of Sparta
Invizimals
Killzone Liberation
Locoroco
Locoroco 2
Lumines 2
Motorstorm - Arctic Edge
Patapon 2
Patapon 3
Resistance Retribution
Wii
Boom Blox - Bash Party
Bully
Fire Emblem - Radiant Dawn
Mario Party 9
Nights - Journey of Dreams
Skylanders
Sonic and the Secret Rings
Sonic and the Black Knight
Sonic Colors
Trauma Center 2nd Opinion
Wario Land - The Shake Dimension
PS3
dmc - Devil May Cry (+ Xbox 360)
Dead Rising 2 (+ Xbox 360)
Dragon Age 2 (+ Xbox 360)
God of War Ascension
Infamous 2
Killzone 3
Virtua Fighter 5 (+ Xbox 360)
WipEout HD Fury
Ni No Kuni
Dragon's Crown
3DS
Bravely Second
Code Name: S.T.E.A.M.
Hey! Pikmin
Ever Oasis
Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam Bros
Miitopia
Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate
Phoenix Wright - Dual Destinies
Pokémon Rubis Oméga et Saphir Alpha
Pokémon Ultra Soleil / Ultra Lune
Professeur Layton et le Masque des Miracles
Professeur Layton et l'Héritage des Aslantes
Yoshi's New Island
Dai Gyakuten Saiban: Naruhodō Ryūnosuke no bōken
PS Vita
Assassin's Creed III - Liberation
Playstation All-Stars Batlle Royale (+ PS3)
WipEout 2048
Wii U
Devil's Third
Pokkén Tournament
Sonic Boom
Sonic Lost World
Splatoon
Xbox One
Cuphead (+XB1)
Dead Rising 3
Dead Rising 4 (+PS4, PC)
Forza Horizon 2
Forza Horizon 3
Forza Motorsport 5
Forza Motorsport 6
Forza Motorsport 7
Halo 5 Guardians
Ryse - Son of Rome
Sea of Thieves
Titanfall
PS4
Destiny (+PS3, X360n XB1)
Gran Turismo Sport
Infamous First Light
Infamous Second Son
Nioh
Persona 5
Watch Dogs 2 (+XB1)
WipEout Omega Collection
Odin sphere leifthrasir
Dragon's crown Pro
Ni No Kuni II
PC
Baldur's Gate II - Shadows of Amn
Battlefield 1 (+PS4, XB1)
Destiny 2 (+PS4, XB1)
DOTA 2
Dragon Age: Inquisition (+ PS4, XB1)
Fallout 1
Fallout 2
Fallout New Vegas
Fallout 4 (+XB1, PS4)
Far Cry 4 (+ XB1, PS4)
Far Cry Primal (+XB1, PS4)
Far Cry 5 (+XB1, PS4)
Fortnite (+XB1, PS4)
League of Legends
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (+XB1)
Rocket League
Star Wars Battlefront II (+XB1, PS4)
SuperHot
Tom Clancy's The Division (+PS4, XB1)
Switch
Pokkén Tournament DX
(Multi)
Ps4/One/Pc
Kingdom Come
The Council
The Walking Dead by telltale saison 3
DONC VOILA, SI VOUS AVEZ FAIT UN OU PLUSIEURS DE CES JEUX, VOTRE AVIS ME SERAIT PRECIEUX !
POUR VOUS INSCRIRE ET POSTER UN AVIS :
http://www.gameforever.fr/index.php?page=inscription
MERCI DE VOTRE AIDE!
Je vais essayer de voir ça dans le courant de la semaine. Car heureux hasard, je suis en train de jouer en ce moment à certains jeux de cette liste...
Pour info, les infos sont également publiés sur nos comptes FB et Twitter : ça fait a peu près 5000 followers en tout.
Ca marche, avec plaisir ! N'hésites pas à aller faire un coucou sur le forum également !