Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
tuni > blog
Rétro Xbox One 2 jeux Ubisoft
Brothers in Arms : Hell's Highway
AirMech Arena

Bon jeu à tous.
    posted the 03/21/2019 at 05:19 PM by tuni
    comments (3)
    famimax posted the 03/21/2019 at 05:34 PM
    AirMech Arena il y est pas déjà ce truc sur One ? A quoi ça sert de rendre retro la version 360 ?
    mikaou posted the 03/21/2019 at 06:17 PM
    Bah pour celui qui l'a encore sur 360 et pas acheté sur One !
    suzukube posted the 03/21/2019 at 06:41 PM
    famimax Bah si tu l'as sur Xbox 360, t'as pas besoin de le racheter. Parfois les joueurs sont curieux quand même, pour une fois que c'est pas orienté "MONEY, RACHETE TON JEUX SUR XBOX ONE" ^^' !
