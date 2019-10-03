accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
minbox
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 03:18 PM
ocyn
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 03:32 PM
Ouai mais pour monter là haut, il faut allumer la TV, allumer la console, c'est trop compliqué
zekk
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 03:34 PM
ocyn
leonr4
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 03:39 PM
gantzeur
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 03:40 PM
ocyn
minbox
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 03:43 PM
ocyn
killia
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 03:46 PM
J’avoue avoir
Honte à moi
misterpixel
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 03:49 PM
Tellement vrai depuis l'après GameCube.
gavad
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 03:49 PM
Les graphismes ne font pas tout les chats ont parlé
.
link80
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 03:59 PM
gavad
euh je suis un chat qui a traversé les siècles et je dis oui, ...mais le gameplay ne fait pas tout!
gavad
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 04:15 PM
link80
Oui je sais, ne pas oublier la grattouille derrière les oreilles
.
kuroni
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 04:23 PM
ocyn
xenofamicom
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 04:25 PM
On peut faire dire ce qu'on veut à cette image, ça fonctionne dans tout les sens:
- L'univers Playstation --> Les joueurs Xbox/Nintendo
- L'univers Nintendo --> Les joueurs Xbox/Playstation
- L'univers Xbox --> L'univers Playstaion/Nintendo
Après, en dehors de l'accident Wii U, faut garder à l'esprit que de nombreuses études ont montrés que les possesseurs d'une console Nintendo (Wii et Switch donc!) jouent également sur un autre support (PC, Playstation ou Xbox!)
