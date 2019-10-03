profile
toasterquantic > blog
Vérité ancienne.
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/10/2019 at 03:15 PM by toasterquantic
    comments (13)
    minbox posted the 03/10/2019 at 03:18 PM
    ocyn posted the 03/10/2019 at 03:32 PM
    Ouai mais pour monter là haut, il faut allumer la TV, allumer la console, c'est trop compliqué
    zekk posted the 03/10/2019 at 03:34 PM
    ocyn
    leonr4 posted the 03/10/2019 at 03:39 PM
    gantzeur posted the 03/10/2019 at 03:40 PM
    ocyn
    minbox posted the 03/10/2019 at 03:43 PM
    ocyn
    killia posted the 03/10/2019 at 03:46 PM
    J’avoue avoir

    Honte à moi
    misterpixel posted the 03/10/2019 at 03:49 PM
    Tellement vrai depuis l'après GameCube.
    gavad posted the 03/10/2019 at 03:49 PM
    Les graphismes ne font pas tout les chats ont parlé .
    link80 posted the 03/10/2019 at 03:59 PM
    gavad euh je suis un chat qui a traversé les siècles et je dis oui, ...mais le gameplay ne fait pas tout!
    gavad posted the 03/10/2019 at 04:15 PM
    link80
    Oui je sais, ne pas oublier la grattouille derrière les oreilles .
    kuroni posted the 03/10/2019 at 04:23 PM
    ocyn
    xenofamicom posted the 03/10/2019 at 04:25 PM
    On peut faire dire ce qu'on veut à cette image, ça fonctionne dans tout les sens:

    - L'univers Playstation --> Les joueurs Xbox/Nintendo
    - L'univers Nintendo --> Les joueurs Xbox/Playstation
    - L'univers Xbox --> L'univers Playstaion/Nintendo

    Après, en dehors de l'accident Wii U, faut garder à l'esprit que de nombreuses études ont montrés que les possesseurs d'une console Nintendo (Wii et Switch donc!) jouent également sur un autre support (PC, Playstation ou Xbox!)
