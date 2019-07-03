profile
Evoland sur Nintendo Switch
Salut les gens, je sais pas si j'ai le droit, mais je fais un petit stream, donc ceux qui veulent, venez me voir Je mange pas normalement

https://www.twitch.tv/nintendotown
    posted the 03/07/2019 at 04:15 PM by plbs
    comments (5)
    iglooo posted the 03/07/2019 at 04:36 PM
    Pas besoin d'effacer le message mais merci pour la réponse. Mes excuses pour la confusion.
    On ne l'a jamais insulté sinon, plutôt l'inverse à vrai dire
    plbs posted the 03/07/2019 at 04:47 PM
    iglooo Déso je voulais supprimer le mien mais j'ai tout delete ^^
    ocyn posted the 03/07/2019 at 05:05 PM
    iglooo J'ai vu ton message, mais il n'est plus là Et ouai, Nintendotown, site dans lequel j'ai été rédacteur, puis j'ai quitté, puis le webmaster n'était pas content, il m'a traqué sur Gamekyo avec insultes à le clef. En message privé, et en public. Pour donner une idée, il souhaitait par exemple que je me fasse écraser par un bus. Un psychopathe, un vrai.
    Tu as eu à faire à Ntown aussi un jour ?
    iglooo posted the 03/07/2019 at 05:08 PM
    ocyn c'était un bon client du Kikadi Pour la dernière question, possible, mais pas de souvenirs. C'est juste le nom du stream de plbs qui m'a fait bogué.
    ocyn posted the 03/07/2019 at 05:09 PM
    iglooo Ouai, bah c'est vraiment le même site, c'est un stream au nom du site qui est tenu par un gros malade
