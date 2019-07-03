accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles :
4
visites since opening :
4307
plbs
> blog
Evoland sur Nintendo Switch
Salut les gens, je sais pas si j'ai le droit, mais je fais un petit stream, donc ceux qui veulent, venez me voir
Je mange pas normalement
https://www.twitch.tv/nintendotown
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/07/2019 at 04:15 PM by
plbs
comments (
5
)
iglooo
posted
the 03/07/2019 at 04:36 PM
Pas besoin d'effacer le message mais merci pour la réponse. Mes excuses pour la confusion.
On ne l'a jamais insulté sinon, plutôt l'inverse à vrai dire
plbs
posted
the 03/07/2019 at 04:47 PM
iglooo
Déso je voulais supprimer le mien mais j'ai tout delete ^^
ocyn
posted
the 03/07/2019 at 05:05 PM
iglooo
J'ai vu ton message, mais il n'est plus là
Et ouai, Nintendotown, site dans lequel j'ai été rédacteur, puis j'ai quitté, puis le webmaster n'était pas content, il m'a traqué sur Gamekyo avec insultes à le clef. En message privé, et en public. Pour donner une idée, il souhaitait par exemple que je me fasse écraser par un bus.
Un psychopathe, un vrai.
Tu as eu à faire à Ntown aussi un jour ?
iglooo
posted
the 03/07/2019 at 05:08 PM
ocyn
c'était un bon client du Kikadi
Pour la dernière question, possible, mais pas de souvenirs. C'est juste le nom du
stream
de
plbs
qui m'a fait bogué.
ocyn
posted
the 03/07/2019 at 05:09 PM
iglooo
Ouai, bah c'est vraiment le même site, c'est un stream au nom du site qui est tenu par un gros malade
