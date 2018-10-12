Top 10 année 2018 d' Entertainment Weekly :
1. God Of War
Après avoir été élu jeu de l'année aux Game Awards
, God Of War
continue sur sa bonne lancée.
Le jeu de Sony Santa Monica Studio
vient d’être classé comme le meilleur jeu de l'année 2018 chez le
magazine Entertainment Weekly
et Whatculture
devant Red Dead Redemption II
et Celeste
.
2. Red Dead Redemption II
3. Marvel's Spider-Man
4. Assassin's Creed Odyssey
5. Celeste
6. Monster Hunter World
7. Florence
8. Shadow of the Tomb Raider
9. Super Mario Party
10. Fortnite
Top 20 année 2018 de Whatculture :
1. God Of War
2. Celeste
3. Red Dead Redemption II
4. Marvel's Spider-Man
5. Monster Hunter World
6. Dragon Ball FighterZ
7. Return of the Obra Dinn
8. Forza Horizon 4
9. A Way Out
10. Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu/Eevee
11. Tetris Effect
12. Call Of Duty Black Ops 4
13. Assassin's Creed Odyssey
14. Into The Breach
15. Dead Cells
16. Detroit Become Human
17. Dragon Quest XI
18. Super Smash Bros Ultimate
19. Unravel Two
20. Octopath Traveller
