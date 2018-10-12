ROCKSTAR GAMES ®
God Of War élu meilleur jeu de l'année (Entertainment Weekly / Whatculture)




Après avoir été élu jeu de l'année aux Game Awards, God Of War continue sur sa bonne lancée.

Le jeu de Sony Santa Monica Studio vient d’être classé comme le meilleur jeu de l'année 2018 chez le
magazine Entertainment Weekly et Whatculture devant Red Dead Redemption II et Celeste.



Top 10 année 2018 d' Entertainment Weekly :

1. God Of War
2. Red Dead Redemption II
3. Marvel's Spider-Man
4. Assassin's Creed Odyssey
5. Celeste
6. Monster Hunter World
7. Florence
8. Shadow of the Tomb Raider
9. Super Mario Party
10. Fortnite

Top 20 année 2018 de Whatculture :

1. God Of War
2. Celeste
3. Red Dead Redemption II
4. Marvel's Spider-Man
5. Monster Hunter World
6. Dragon Ball FighterZ
7. Return of the Obra Dinn
8. Forza Horizon 4
9. A Way Out
10. Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu/Eevee
11. Tetris Effect
12. Call Of Duty Black Ops 4
13. Assassin's Creed Odyssey
14. Into The Breach
15. Dead Cells
16. Detroit Become Human
17. Dragon Quest XI
18. Super Smash Bros Ultimate
19. Unravel Two
20. Octopath Traveller
entertainmentweekly/whatculture
    posted the 12/10/2018 at 09:19 AM by leonr4
    comments (3)
    dungas73 posted the 12/10/2018 at 09:37 AM
    Amplement mérité, vivement la suite
    kaiden posted the 12/10/2018 at 10:02 AM
    Merité 10000 fois , kratos les as tous sodomisé avec sa hache vivement , j'ose meme pas imaginé la gueule du jeu sur next gen
    ravyxxs posted the 12/10/2018 at 10:06 AM
    Top 5 contenant 2 exclusivités Sony... Sony va mourir, la PS4 n'a pas de jeu
