rendan
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
yui
,
escobar
,
strifedcloud
,
terminator
,
link49
,
tvirus
,
raph64
rendan
rendan
all
nouvelle catégorie
BreakingNews: Youtube dispo sur Switch
Tout est dans le titre: Allez sur l'eshop pour profiter (enfin) de lives, clips, trailers ou autres sur votre Nintendo Switch!
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/08/2018 at 05:16 PM by rendan
rendan
comments (22)
22
)
jenicris
posted
the 11/08/2018 at 05:18 PM
Une bonne occasion de tester RDR2 et DQ11 sur Switch.
kuroni
posted
the 11/08/2018 at 05:20 PM
Génial ! Je...
Ah non... J ai un smartphone, pour ça.
kaminari
posted
the 11/08/2018 at 05:22 PM
C'est pas trop tôt
rocan
posted
the 11/08/2018 at 05:22 PM
jenicris
rendan
posted
the 11/08/2018 at 05:26 PM
Jenicris
bliss02
posted
the 11/08/2018 at 05:27 PM
Rien à cirer
treize
posted
the 11/08/2018 at 05:27 PM
Faut être abonné ?
amassous
posted
the 11/08/2018 at 05:29 PM
Jvais le prendre meme si je met ma console H24 en mode avion pour quelle dure plus lomptemps
treize
Non rien a payer tkt
godson
posted
the 11/08/2018 at 05:31 PM
L'appli qui va vendre des milliards de Switch avec des millions de vues
treize
posted
the 11/08/2018 at 05:33 PM
amassous
super merci
amassous
posted
the 11/08/2018 at 05:34 PM
treize
Juste jte dis ca jai plus de wifi mon YT viens de planter
shigeryu
posted
the 11/08/2018 at 05:41 PM
amassous
C'est du full démat par contre
jenicris
J'ai pas pu attendre perso j'ai craquer avant (ps4+rdr2)
giusnake
posted
the 11/08/2018 at 05:47 PM
Mon fils va être heureux
rendan
posted
the 11/08/2018 at 05:56 PM
Giusnake
content pour lui
giusnake
posted
the 11/08/2018 at 05:57 PM
rendan
mrvince
posted
the 11/08/2018 at 05:59 PM
Cool. Le portable c'est bien mais quand tu mattes des vidéo d'1h je crache pas sur un écran un peu plus grand. N'ayant pas de tablette ni d'ordi portable ^^.
misterpixel
posted
the 11/08/2018 at 06:03 PM
C’est Netflix surtout qui sera intéressant, YT c’est sur ma TV ou Smartphone.
Mais regarder un film en déplacement sur un écran plus grand c’est sympathique
mrvince
posted
the 11/08/2018 at 06:35 PM
lz
Euh... je parle du portable, du smartphone. Donc je suis d'accord je suis content que ça arrive car sur mon canap le portable j'en ai un peu ras le cul quand je matte des longues vidéos. Que je crache pas sur un écran plus grand... Celui de la Switch.
lz
posted
the 11/08/2018 at 06:36 PM
mrvince
: ah désolé, autant pour moi
amassous
posted
the 11/08/2018 at 06:41 PM
shigeryu
Gratuit je donne 0cents
shigeryu
posted
the 11/08/2018 at 06:45 PM
misterpixel
ça sera pour la fin de vie de la console voir début de la prochaine, faut pas déconné
lol, mais oui si les autres apps voir même un navigateur pouvais suivre...
akinen
posted
the 11/08/2018 at 07:22 PM
Cool surtout pour trouver une astuce en plein jeu
