Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
rendan
rendan
articles : 43
visites since opening : 65420
rendan > blog
BreakingNews: Youtube dispo sur Switch
Tout est dans le titre: Allez sur l'eshop pour profiter (enfin) de lives, clips, trailers ou autres sur votre Nintendo Switch!
    posted the 11/08/2018 at 05:16 PM by rendan
    comments (22)
    jenicris posted the 11/08/2018 at 05:18 PM
    Une bonne occasion de tester RDR2 et DQ11 sur Switch.
    kuroni posted the 11/08/2018 at 05:20 PM
    Génial ! Je...

    Ah non... J ai un smartphone, pour ça.
    kaminari posted the 11/08/2018 at 05:22 PM
    C'est pas trop tôt
    rocan posted the 11/08/2018 at 05:22 PM
    jenicris
    rendan posted the 11/08/2018 at 05:26 PM
    Jenicris
    bliss02 posted the 11/08/2018 at 05:27 PM
    Rien à cirer
    treize posted the 11/08/2018 at 05:27 PM
    Faut être abonné ?
    amassous posted the 11/08/2018 at 05:29 PM
    Jvais le prendre meme si je met ma console H24 en mode avion pour quelle dure plus lomptemps
    treize Non rien a payer tkt
    godson posted the 11/08/2018 at 05:31 PM
    L'appli qui va vendre des milliards de Switch avec des millions de vues
    treize posted the 11/08/2018 at 05:33 PM
    amassous super merci
    amassous posted the 11/08/2018 at 05:34 PM
    treize Juste jte dis ca jai plus de wifi mon YT viens de planter
    shigeryu posted the 11/08/2018 at 05:41 PM
    amassous C'est du full démat par contre

    jenicris J'ai pas pu attendre perso j'ai craquer avant (ps4+rdr2)
    giusnake posted the 11/08/2018 at 05:47 PM
    Mon fils va être heureux
    rendan posted the 11/08/2018 at 05:56 PM
    Giusnake content pour lui
    giusnake posted the 11/08/2018 at 05:57 PM
    rendan
    mrvince posted the 11/08/2018 at 05:59 PM
    Cool. Le portable c'est bien mais quand tu mattes des vidéo d'1h je crache pas sur un écran un peu plus grand. N'ayant pas de tablette ni d'ordi portable ^^.
    misterpixel posted the 11/08/2018 at 06:03 PM
    C’est Netflix surtout qui sera intéressant, YT c’est sur ma TV ou Smartphone.

    Mais regarder un film en déplacement sur un écran plus grand c’est sympathique
    mrvince posted the 11/08/2018 at 06:35 PM
    lz Euh... je parle du portable, du smartphone. Donc je suis d'accord je suis content que ça arrive car sur mon canap le portable j'en ai un peu ras le cul quand je matte des longues vidéos. Que je crache pas sur un écran plus grand... Celui de la Switch.
    lz posted the 11/08/2018 at 06:36 PM
    mrvince : ah désolé, autant pour moi
    amassous posted the 11/08/2018 at 06:41 PM
    shigeryu Gratuit je donne 0cents
    shigeryu posted the 11/08/2018 at 06:45 PM
    misterpixel ça sera pour la fin de vie de la console voir début de la prochaine, faut pas déconné

    lol, mais oui si les autres apps voir même un navigateur pouvais suivre...
    akinen posted the 11/08/2018 at 07:22 PM
    Cool surtout pour trouver une astuce en plein jeu
