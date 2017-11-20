profile
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
PS4 Pro + 4 jeux à 449€
    posted the 11/20/2017 at 06:48 PM by carabine
    comments (8)
    raeglin posted the 11/20/2017 at 07:03 PM
    200 boules le PSvr
    mustdie posted the 11/20/2017 at 07:09 PM
    En même temps, il sert à rien le PS VR...
    karbon posted the 11/20/2017 at 07:13 PM
    Il est très bien le PSVR à condition d'avoir une Pro.
    minbox posted the 11/20/2017 at 07:26 PM
    karbon tout à fait
    miokyun posted the 11/20/2017 at 07:27 PM
    Ma Ps4 Pro arrive début Octobre à plein pot (Pigeon Fan mode Activated !)
    driver posted the 11/20/2017 at 07:27 PM
    mustdie

    Il se vend (leader sur le marché) et il a une actualité (des exclus sortent tous les mois et il y a une certaine visibilité sur le calendrier avec plus de 60 titres prévus d'ici début 2018 ). Le périphérique est bon marché mais efficace et fonctionnel, et (pour l'instant) son constructeur joue le jeu.
    mustdie posted the 11/20/2017 at 07:39 PM
    driver

    60 jeux ahah
    driver posted the 11/20/2017 at 07:47 PM
    mustdie

    60 titres oui (mais en fait il y en aura bien +).

    https://www.google.fr/amp/s/www.vrplayer.fr/playstation-vr-sony-de-60-jeux/amp/7
