profile
Jeux Vidéo
279
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
EDGE
5
Likes
Likers
name : EDGE
title :
screen name : edge
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/edge
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 12/05/2021
last update : 11/28/2025
description : Edge est un magazine multi-format de jeu vidéo. Tous les mois, je mettrais les notes.
tags :
articles : 56
visites since opening : 231344
subscribers : 2
bloggers : 1
channel
EDGE "418" : Notes / Janvier 2026

( Couverture : John Carpenter's Toxic Commando )

Lumines Arise – 9
ARC Raiders – 8
The Outer Worlds 2 – 8
Hyrule Warriors : Age of Imprisonment – 7
Forestrike – 6 (indé)
Where Winds Meet – 6
Once Upon A Katamari – 5
Possessor(s) – 5 (indé)
Wreckreation – 5
Vampire : The Masquerade – Bloodlines – 5
Dead Static Drive – 3 (indé)

PS : Les jeux "indés" sont répertorié par rapport à Steam.
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    shinz0
    posted the 11/28/2025 at 01:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    shinz0 posted the 11/28/2025 at 01:01 PM
    The Outer Worlds 2 - 8, intéressant
    zekk posted the 11/28/2025 at 01:04 PM
    Mérité pour ARC et The outer worlds 2 !

    shinz0 pourquoi ?
    ravyxxs posted the 11/28/2025 at 01:22 PM
    Vampire : The Masquerade – Bloodlines – 5

    CHEH !!
    shinz0 posted the 11/28/2025 at 01:32 PM
    zekk ça confirme les bons retours sur le jeu
    zekk posted the 11/28/2025 at 01:36 PM
    shinz0 Je l'ai fini avant-hier et franchement il est bien meilleur que le premier.

    Je me dis que c'est Obsidian qui devrait avoir le budget de Bethesda pour leur rpg
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/28/2025 at 01:41 PM
    shinz0 zekk si ça vous intéressent :
    REVIEW
    "The Outer Worlds 2 is a curiously calibrated sequel. Obsidian has learned from its past outings, and delivered some of its best writing, quest structuring and combat, but falls shy of true innovation. Once the most appealing aspects of the game's narrative core have been jettisoned, there's something safe about its direction. Had a few more risks been taken, this too might eventually have been considered a classic." pour The Outer Worlds 2
    zekk posted the 11/28/2025 at 01:45 PM
    nicolasgourry Merci
    shinz0 posted the 11/28/2025 at 01:49 PM
    nicolasgourry merci
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo