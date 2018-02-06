Si tu aimes, tu casque...
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Casque VR
Casque VR
Si tu aimes, tu casque...
screen name : cvr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/cvr
official website : http://
nicolasgourry
06/02/2018
last update : 11/24/2025
Un groupe qui parlera des jeux qui utilisent les casques VR (Réalité virtuelle).
tags :
articles : 112
visites since opening : 393980
subscribers : 7
bloggers : 2
[PSVR2] Embarque dans de nouvelles aventures


-Aces of thunder / 2025
-Reach / Disponible
-Dreams of another / Disponible
-Lumines Arise / Disponible
-The Midnight Walk / Disponible
-Thief of Legacy of Shadow / 4 Décembre 2025
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h9BYJkfAA7U
    posted the 11/24/2025 at 06:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    rendan posted the 11/24/2025 at 07:20 PM
    QUELLE AVENTURES??? Il n'y a pas même de jeux dessus
    mooplol posted the 11/24/2025 at 07:40 PM
    Le plus gros fail depuis la vita, tenu par les 5 tiers. Si seulement retro psvr1 elle aurait pu renforcer son catalogue et éviter tous les departs vers les quests
