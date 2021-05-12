profile
channel
EDGE "414" : Notes / Octobre 2025

(Couverture : The Outer Worlds 2)


Donkey Kong Bananza – 9
Eriksholm : The Stolen Dream – 7
The Drifter – 7 (indé)
Wuchang : Fallen Feathers – 6
Killing Floor 3 – 6
Wheel World – 6 (indé)
The Wandering Village – 6
Tales Of The Shire : A Lord Of The Rings Game – 6 (indé)
RoboCop : Rogue City – Unfinished Business – 6
Shadow Labyrinth – 5

PS : Les jeux "indés" sont répertorié par rapport à Steam.
    posted the 08/07/2025 at 04:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    mrvince posted the 08/07/2025 at 04:14 PM
    DK est un bon jeu. Je m'amuse bien dessus mais 9... Faut doser.
    shinz0 posted the 08/07/2025 at 04:58 PM
    Wheel World - 6
    iglooo posted the 08/07/2025 at 05:16 PM
    shinz0 la note n'a pas été dopée contrairement aux coureurs du TdF
    mrvince peut-être que le testeur passe sa vie sur TikTok et adore la dopamine.
