vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
8
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 05/06/2025
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 297
visites since opening : 467046
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 17 / 2025

Semaine 17 : du 21/04/2025 au 26/04/2025

1) Clair obscur : Expedition 33 (PS5) / Nouveau
2) Indiana Jones and the great circle (PS5) / -1
3) Assassin's Creed Shadows (PS5) / -1
4) Mario Kart 8 "Deluxe" (Switch) / +1
5) Astro Bot (PS5) / -2


PS5
Clair obscur : Expedition 33
Indiana Jones and the great circle
Assassin's Creed Shadows

PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
Gran Turismo 7
God of war Ragnarök

XSeriesX
Clair obscur : Expedition 33
Assassin's Creed Shadows
Amerzone : The Explorer's Legacy - 25TH Anniversary Edition

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2
GTA V - Prenium Edition

Switch
Mario Kart 8 "Deluxe"
Minecraft : Nintendo Switch Edition
Super Mario party jamboree

PC
N.C
Farming Simulator 25
Minecraft Java & Bedrock

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    shinz0
    posted the 05/06/2025 at 09:00 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    shinz0 posted the 05/06/2025 at 09:02 AM
    Clair obscur : Expedition 33
    keiku posted the 05/06/2025 at 09:10 AM
    ca fait plaisir
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo