

Semaine 17 : du 21/04/2025 au 26/04/2025



1) Clair obscur : Expedition 33 (PS5) / Nouveau

2) Indiana Jones and the great circle (PS5) / -1

3) Assassin's Creed Shadows (PS5) / -1

4) Mario Kart 8 "Deluxe" (Switch) / +1

5) Astro Bot (PS5) / -2

S.E.L.L.

