PS5 Semaine 17 : du 21/04/2025 au 26/04/2025
1) Clair obscur : Expedition 33 (PS5) / Nouveau
2) Indiana Jones and the great circle (PS5) / -1
3) Assassin's Creed Shadows (PS5) / -1
4) Mario Kart 8 "Deluxe" (Switch) / +1
5) Astro Bot (PS5) / -2
Clair obscur : Expedition 33
Indiana Jones and the great circle
Assassin's Creed Shadows
PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
Gran Turismo 7
God of war Ragnarök
XSeriesX
Clair obscur : Expedition 33
Assassin's Creed Shadows
Amerzone : The Explorer's Legacy - 25TH Anniversary Edition
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Switch
Mario Kart 8 "Deluxe"
Minecraft : Nintendo Switch Edition
Super Mario party jamboree
PC
N.C
Farming Simulator 25
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
tags :
posted the 05/06/2025 at 09:00 AM by nicolasgourry