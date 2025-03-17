vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 10 / 2025

Semaine 10 : du 03/03/2025 au 08/03/2025

1) Split Fiction (PS5) / Nouveau
2) Monster hunter wilds (PS5) / -1
3) Suikoden I&II HD Remaster - Day One Edition (Switch) / Nouveau
4) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / -1
5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1


PS5
Split Fiction
Monster hunter wilds
Suikoden I&II HD Remaster

PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
NBA 2K25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen Bundle

XSeriesX
Monster hunter wilds
Split Fiction
Suikoden I&II HD Remaster

XOne
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2

Switch
Suikoden I&II HD Remaster
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PC
Farming Simulator 25
N.C.
The Sims 4 - life & death expansion pack

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 03/17/2025 at 03:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/17/2025 at 03:15 PM
    zekk un top que devrait te faire plaisir, je pense.
    khazawi posted the 03/17/2025 at 06:27 PM
    En volume :

    1 [PS5] Split Fiction (NEW)
    2 [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds (-1)
    3 [NSW] Suikoden I&II HD Remaster (NEW)
    4 [NSW] Super Mario Party: Jamboree (-2)
    5 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (-2)
    6 [NSW] Minecraft (=)
    7 [PS5] Suikoden I&II HD Remaster (NEW)
    8 [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (-3) 9 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (RE)
    10 [PS5] Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (-2)
    cyr posted the 03/17/2025 at 07:51 PM
    Monster Hunter qui descend déjà? Tous le monde c'est jeter dessus.
