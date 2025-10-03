PS5 Semaine 9 : du 24/02/2025 au 01/03/2025
1) Monster hunter wilds (PS5) / Nouveau
2) Monster hunter wilds (XSX) / Nouveau
3) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / -1
4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
5) Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch) / -2
Monster hunter wilds
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
Kingdom come : Deliverance II
PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
NBA 2K25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen Bundle
XSeriesX
Monster hunter wilds
Kingdom come : Deliverance II
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen Bundle
XOne
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2
Hogwarts Legacy
Switch
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
PC
N.C.
Farming Simulator 25
MIinecraft - Java & Bedrock Edition Deluxe Collection
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
