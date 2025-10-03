vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 03/10/2025
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
Top France / Semaine 9 / 2025

Semaine 9 : du 24/02/2025 au 01/03/2025

1) Monster hunter wilds (PS5) / Nouveau
2) Monster hunter wilds (XSX) / Nouveau
3) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / -1
4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
5) Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch) / -2


PS5
Monster hunter wilds
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
Kingdom come : Deliverance II

PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
NBA 2K25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen Bundle

XSeriesX
Monster hunter wilds
Kingdom come : Deliverance II
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen Bundle

XOne
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2
Hogwarts Legacy

Switch
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

PC
N.C.
Farming Simulator 25
MIinecraft - Java & Bedrock Edition Deluxe Collection

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 03/10/2025 at 02:00 PM by nicolasgourry
