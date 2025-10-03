

Semaine 9 : du 24/02/2025 au 01/03/2025



1) Monster hunter wilds (PS5) / Nouveau

2) Monster hunter wilds (XSX) / Nouveau

3) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / -1

4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =

5) Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch) / -2

S.E.L.L.

Monster hunter wildsCall Of Duty : Black Ops 6Kingdom come : Deliverance IIEA SPORTS FC 25NBA 2K25Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen BundleMonster hunter wildsKingdom come : Deliverance IICall Of Duty : Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen BundleGTA V - Prenium EditionRed Dead Redemption 2Hogwarts LegacySuper Mario Party JamboreeMario Kart 8 DeluxeDonkey Kong Country Returns HDN.C.Farming Simulator 25MIinecraft - Java & Bedrock Edition Deluxe CollectionLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.