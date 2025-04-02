vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 02/04/2025
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 284
visites since opening : 450096
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 4 / 2025

Semaine 4 : du 20/01/2025 au 25/01/2025

1) Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch) / =
2) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / =
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) /=
4) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / =
5) Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch) / =


PS5
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
Black Myth : Wukong

PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
NBA 2K25

XSeriesX
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
Forza Motorsport

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2

Switch
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PC
Farming Simulator 25
Football Manager 2024
Farming Simulator 25 Collection

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
