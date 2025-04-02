PS5 Semaine 4 : du 20/01/2025 au 25/01/2025
1) Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch) / =
2) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / =
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) /=
4) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / =
5) Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch) / =
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
Black Myth : Wukong
PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
NBA 2K25
XSeriesX
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
Forza Motorsport
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2
Switch
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
PC
Farming Simulator 25
Football Manager 2024
Farming Simulator 25 Collection
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
