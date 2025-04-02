

Semaine 4 : du 20/01/2025 au 25/01/2025



1) Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch) / =

2) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / =

3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) /=

4) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / =

5) Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch) / =

S.E.L.L.

Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6EA SPORTS FC 25Black Myth : WukongEA SPORTS FC 25Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6NBA 2K25Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6EA SPORTS FC 25Forza MotorsportHogwarts LegacyGTA V - Prenium EditionRed Dead Redemption 2Donkey Kong Country Returns HDSuper Mario Party JamboreeMario Kart 8 DeluxeFarming Simulator 25Football Manager 2024Farming Simulator 25 CollectionLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.