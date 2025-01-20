PS5 Semaine 2 : du 06/01/2025 au 11/01/2025
1) EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) / +2
2) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / -1
3) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / +1
4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -2
5) Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch) / Retour
EA SPORTS FC 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
Blck Myth : Wukong
PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
Hogwarts Legacy
XSeriesX
EA SPORTS FC 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
Forza Motorsport
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2
Switch
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo Switch Sports
PC
Farming Simulator 25
Starfield
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
