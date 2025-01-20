

Semaine 2 : du 06/01/2025 au 11/01/2025



1) EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) / +2

2) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / -1

3) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / +1

4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -2

5) Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch) / Retour

S.E.L.L.

EA SPORTS FC 25Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6Blck Myth : WukongEA SPORTS FC 25Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6Hogwarts LegacyEA SPORTS FC 25Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6Forza MotorsportHogwarts LegacyGTA V - Prenium EditionRed Dead Redemption 2Super Mario Party JamboreeMario Kart 8 DeluxeNintendo Switch SportsFarming Simulator 25StarfieldMicrosoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe EditionLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.