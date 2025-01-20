vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 2 / 2025

Semaine 2 : du 06/01/2025 au 11/01/2025

1) EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) / +2
2) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / -1
3) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / +1
4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -2
5) Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch) / Retour


PS5
EA SPORTS FC 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
Blck Myth : Wukong

PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
Hogwarts Legacy

XSeriesX
EA SPORTS FC 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
Forza Motorsport

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2

Switch
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo Switch Sports

PC
Farming Simulator 25
Starfield
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 01/20/2025 at 03:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    yukilin posted the 01/20/2025 at 04:07 PM
    Ça change jamais ce top quasiment
    aeris90 posted the 01/20/2025 at 05:13 PM
    yukilin Vivement la Switch 2 pour avoir un peu de changement
