Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
TOP-France
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 12/23/2024
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 278
visites since opening : 440694
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 50 / 2024

Semaine 50 : du 02/12/2024 au 07/12/2024

1) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / +3
2) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / =
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
4) EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) / -3
5) Black Myth : Wukong (PS5) / Retour


PS5
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
Black Myth : Wukong

PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
Gran Turismo 7

XSeriesX
Indiana Jones et le Cercle ancien
EA SPORTS FC 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2

Switch
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
EA Sports FC 25

PC
Farming Simulator 25
Indiana Jones et le Cercle ancien - Collector's Edition
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 : Heart Of Chernobyl - Collector's Edition

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
