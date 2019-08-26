PS5 Semaine 50 : du 02/12/2024 au 07/12/2024
1) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / +3
2) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / =
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
4) EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) / -3
5) Black Myth : Wukong (PS5) / Retour
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
Black Myth : Wukong
PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
Gran Turismo 7
XSeriesX
Indiana Jones et le Cercle ancien
EA SPORTS FC 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2
Switch
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
EA Sports FC 25
PC
Farming Simulator 25
Indiana Jones et le Cercle ancien - Collector's Edition
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 : Heart Of Chernobyl - Collector's Edition
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
