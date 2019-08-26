

Semaine 50 : du 02/12/2024 au 07/12/2024



1) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / +3

2) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / =

3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =

4) EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) / -3

5) Black Myth : Wukong (PS5) / Retour

S.E.L.L.

Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.