

Semaine 33 : du 05/08/2024 au 10/08/2024



1) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1

2) Luigi's mansion 2 HD (Switch) / -1

3) Super Mario Bros Wonder (Switch) / =

4) Animal Crossing (Switch) / +1

5) The Legend Of Zelda : Tears Of The Kingdom (Switch) / Retour

S.E.L.L.

Spider-man 2Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree EditionGTA VEA Sprots FC 24GTA VRed Dead Redemption 2Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate EditionEA Sprots FC 24Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree EditionGTA V - Prenium EditionRed Dead Redemption 2Hogwarts LegacyMario Kart 8 DeluxeLuigi's mansion 2 HDSuper Mario Bros. WonderBattlefield 1 - RevolutionMinecraft Java & BedrockThe Sims 4 - Lovestruck Expansion PackLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.