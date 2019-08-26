PS5 Semaine 33 : du 05/08/2024 au 10/08/2024
1) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
2) Luigi's mansion 2 HD (Switch) / -1
3) Super Mario Bros Wonder (Switch) / =
4) Animal Crossing (Switch) / +1
5) The Legend Of Zelda : Tears Of The Kingdom (Switch) / Retour
Spider-man 2
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition
GTA V
PS4
EA Sprots FC 24
GTA V
Red Dead Redemption 2
XSeriesX
Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition
EA Sprots FC 24
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition
XOne
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2
Hogwarts Legacy
Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Luigi's mansion 2 HD
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
PC
Battlefield 1 - Revolution
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
The Sims 4 - Lovestruck Expansion Pack
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
