Aujourd’hui à eu lieu le VR Games Showcase
HITMAN 3 VR : Reloaded / MetaQuest 3
Arizona Sunshine Remake / MetaQuest-PSVR2-SteamVR / 17 Octobre 2024
Action Hero / MetaQuest
Grim / MetaQuest-Steam
Silent North / MetaQuest-Steam
Escaping Wonderland / MetaQuest-Pico / 26 Septembre 2024
Mannequin / MetaQuest-SteamVR / Accès anticipé
FRENZIES / MetaQuest / Octobre 2024
Band Space / MetaQuest-SteamVR / Démo dispo
Into The Radius / PSVR2 / 19 Septembre 2024
Fracked / MetaQuest / 29 Aout 2024
Silent Slayer / MetaQuest-SteamVR / Disponible sur MetaQuest
Vendetta Forever / MetaQuest 2 et 3-PSVR2 / Octobre 2024
Wrath : Aeon of Ruin VR / MetaQuest-PSVR2-SteamVR
FlatOut / MetaQuest-PSVR2-SteamVR
Roboquest / MetaQuest-PSVR2-SteamVR / N.C.
Trombone Champ Unflattened / MetaQuest-PSVR2-SteamVR / 2024
