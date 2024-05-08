

Semaine 30 : du 22/07/2024 au 27/07/2024



1) Luigi's mansion 2 HD (Switch) / =

2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =

3) Super Mario Bros Wonder (Switch) / =

4) Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard (Switch) / Retour

5) The Legend Of Zelda : Tears Of The Kungdom (Switch) / Retour

(5ème semaine consécutive pour Luigi's mansion 2 HD en 1er place).

S.E.L.L.

Spider-man 2Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree EditionGTA VCall of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross GenEA Sprots FC 24GTA VCall of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross GenCyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate EditionElden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree EditionHogwarts LegacyGTA V - Prenium EditionRed Dead Redemption 2Luigi's mansion 2 HDMario Kart 8 DeluxeSuper Mario Bros. WonderMinecraft Java & BedrockThe Sims 4 - Lovestruck Expansion PackFootball Manager 2024Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.