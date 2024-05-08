vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
TOP-France
8
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 08/05/2024
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 258
visites since opening : 411331
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 30 / 2024

Semaine 30 : du 22/07/2024 au 27/07/2024

1) Luigi's mansion 2 HD (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
3) Super Mario Bros Wonder (Switch) / =
4) Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard (Switch) / Retour
5) The Legend Of Zelda : Tears Of The Kungdom (Switch) / Retour

(5ème semaine consécutive pour Luigi's mansion 2 HD en 1er place).


PS5
Spider-man 2
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition
GTA V

PS4
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
EA Sprots FC 24
GTA V

XSeriesX
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2

Switch
Luigi's mansion 2 HD
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder

PC
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
The Sims 4 - Lovestruck Expansion Pack
Football Manager 2024

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 08/05/2024 at 05:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    kidicarus posted the 08/05/2024 at 05:23 PM
    On a des infos sur le jeu de Quiddich et hop harry revient dans le top dans sa version Switch.
    Respect à Luigi Mansion 2
