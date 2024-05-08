PS5 Semaine 30 : du 22/07/2024 au 27/07/2024
1) Luigi's mansion 2 HD (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
3) Super Mario Bros Wonder (Switch) / =
4) Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard (Switch) / Retour
5) The Legend Of Zelda : Tears Of The Kungdom (Switch) / Retour
(5ème semaine consécutive pour Luigi's mansion 2 HD en 1er place).
Spider-man 2
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition
GTA V
PS4
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
EA Sprots FC 24
GTA V
XSeriesX
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2
Switch
Luigi's mansion 2 HD
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
PC
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
The Sims 4 - Lovestruck Expansion Pack
Football Manager 2024
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
Respect à Luigi Mansion 2