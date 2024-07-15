PS5 Semaine 27 : du 01/07/2024 au 06/07/2024
1) Luigi's mansion 2 HD (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
3) Super Mario Bros Wonder (Switch) / +1
4) Princess Peach : Showtime! (Switch) / Retour
5) The Legend Of Zelda : Tears Of The Kingdom (Switch) / Retour
EA Sprots FC 24
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition
Spider-man 2
PS4
EA Sprots FC 24
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Hogwarts Legacy
XSeriesX
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition
EA Sprots FC 24
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
The Crew Motorfest
PC
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Collector’s Edition
Final Fantasy XIV Online - 10TH Anniversary Edition
X-Plane 12
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
