

Semaine 27 : du 01/07/2024 au 06/07/2024



1) Luigi's mansion 2 HD (Switch) / =

2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =

3) Super Mario Bros Wonder (Switch) / +1

4) Princess Peach : Showtime! (Switch) / Retour

5) The Legend Of Zelda : Tears Of The Kingdom (Switch) / Retour

EA Sprots FC 24Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree EditionSpider-man 2EA Sprots FC 24Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross GenHogwarts LegacyCall of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross GenElden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree EditionEA Sprots FC 24Hogwarts LegacyGTA V - Prenium EditionThe Crew MotorfestLuigi's mansion 2 HDMario Kart 8 DeluxeSuper Mario Bros. WonderElden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Collector’s EditionFinal Fantasy XIV Online - 10TH Anniversary EditionX-Plane 12Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.