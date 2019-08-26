PS5 Semaine 19 : du 06/11/2024 au 11/06/2024
1) Princess Peach : Showtime! (Switch) / +2
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +2
3) Stellar Blade (PS5) / -1
4) Super Mario Brox. Wonder (Switch) / +1
5) Sea of stars (Switch) / Nouveau
Stellar Blade
TOPSPIN 2K25
EA Sprots FC 24
PS4
EA Sprots FC 24
TOPSPIN 2K25
Red Dead Redemption 2
XSeriesX
Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition
TOPSPIN 2K25
EA Sprots FC 24
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Switch
Princess Peach : Showtime!
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
PC
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
EA Sprots FC 24
X-Plane 12
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
