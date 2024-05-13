

Semaine 18 : du 29/04/2024 au 04/06/2024



1) TOPSPIN 2K25 (PS5) / +1

2) Stellar Blade (PS5) / -1

3) Princess Peach : Showtime! (Switch) / =

4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =

5) Super Mario Brox. Wonder (Switch) / =



S.E.L.L.

Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.