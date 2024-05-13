vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
TOP-France
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 05/13/2024
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
Top France / Semaine 18 / 2024

Semaine 18 : du 29/04/2024 au 04/06/2024

1) TOPSPIN 2K25 (PS5) / +1
2) Stellar Blade (PS5) / -1
3) Princess Peach : Showtime! (Switch) / =
4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
5) Super Mario Brox. Wonder (Switch) / =



PS5
TOPSPIN 2K25
Stellar Blade
MotoGP 24 - Day One Edition

PS4
TOPSPIN 2K25
EA Sprots FC 24
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen

XSeriesX
TOPSPIN 2K25
MotoGP 24 - Day One Edition
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2
The Crew Motorforest

Switch
Princess Peach : Showtime!
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder

PC
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
X-Plane 12
Microsoft flight simulator

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 05/13/2024 at 05:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    guiguif posted the 05/13/2024 at 05:21 PM
    masharu posted the 05/13/2024 at 05:23 PM
    Beau succès pour Shift Up .
    tripy73 posted the 05/13/2024 at 05:25 PM
    Princess Peach qui trust les ventes Switch, le film Super Mario Bros a l'air d'avoir fait son petit effet sur la popularité de la princesse. Cool pour Stellar Blade, même si je suis perso un peu déçu par le côté redondant des environnements et le trop grand nombre de collectibles inutiles, heureusement que le gameplay des combats est sympa malgré son manque de profondeur.
