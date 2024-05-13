PS5 Semaine 18 : du 29/04/2024 au 04/06/2024
1) TOPSPIN 2K25 (PS5) / +1
2) Stellar Blade (PS5) / -1
3) Princess Peach : Showtime! (Switch) / =
4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
5) Super Mario Brox. Wonder (Switch) / =
TOPSPIN 2K25
Stellar Blade
MotoGP 24 - Day One Edition
PS4
TOPSPIN 2K25
EA Sprots FC 24
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
XSeriesX
TOPSPIN 2K25
MotoGP 24 - Day One Edition
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2
The Crew Motorforest
Switch
Princess Peach : Showtime!
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
PC
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
X-Plane 12
Microsoft flight simulator
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
