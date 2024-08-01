

Semaine 52 : du 25/12/2023 au 30/12/2023



1) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / =

2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =

3) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) / =

4) EA SPORTS FC 24 (PS5) / =

5) The legend of Zelda : Tears of the kindgom (Switch) / Retour

S.E.L.L.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2EA Sports FC 24Call of Duty Modern Warfare IIIEA Sports FC 24Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross GenHogwarts LegacyCall of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross GenAvatar: Frontiers of PandoraEA SPORTS FC 24Hogwarts LegacyThe Crew MotorfestGTA V - Prenium EditionSuper Mario Bros. WonderMario Kart 8 DeluxeThe legend of Zelda : Tears of the kindgomMinecraft Java & BedrockCyberpunk 2077 - Édition CollectorFarming Simulator 22 - Premium EditionLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.