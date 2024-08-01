vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
TOP-France
vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
nicolasgourry
08/26/2019
01/08/2024
Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
articles : 228
visites since opening : 362087
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 52 / 2023

Semaine 52 : du 25/12/2023 au 30/12/2023

1) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
3) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) / =
4) EA SPORTS FC 24 (PS5) / =
5) The legend of Zelda : Tears of the kindgom (Switch) / Retour


PS5
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
EA Sports FC 24
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III

PS4
EA Sports FC 24
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Hogwarts Legacy

XSeriesX
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
EA SPORTS FC 24

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
The Crew Motorfest
GTA V - Prenium Edition

Switch
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
The legend of Zelda : Tears of the kindgom

PC
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
Cyberpunk 2077 - Édition Collector
Farming Simulator 22 - Premium Edition

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    misterwhite posted the 01/08/2024 at 03:26 PM
    Le retour de Zelda
    jenicris posted the 01/08/2024 at 03:33 PM
    Mario sur la durée comme prévu
    Spider-Man 2 se maintient bien
    gasmok2 posted the 01/08/2024 at 04:03 PM
    Je suis surpris par la présence de Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora sur Xbox Séries X, vu le peu de marketing sur le titre.
    Sinon toujours l'increvable Mario Kart, c'est juste impressionnant
