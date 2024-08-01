PS5 Semaine 52 : du 25/12/2023 au 30/12/2023
1) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
3) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) / =
4) EA SPORTS FC 24 (PS5) / =
5) The legend of Zelda : Tears of the kindgom (Switch) / Retour
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
EA Sports FC 24
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III
PS4
EA Sports FC 24
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Hogwarts Legacy
XSeriesX
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
EA SPORTS FC 24
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
The Crew Motorfest
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Switch
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
The legend of Zelda : Tears of the kindgom
PC
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
Cyberpunk 2077 - Édition Collector
Farming Simulator 22 - Premium Edition
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
tags :
posted the 01/08/2024 at 02:50 PM by nicolasgourry
Spider-Man 2 se maintient bien
Sinon toujours l'increvable Mario Kart, c'est juste impressionnant